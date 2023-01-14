  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

International Kite Day

International Kite Day
x

International Kite Day

Highlights

They’re pretty, they’re colorful, and they flutter and float in the air.

They're pretty, they're colorful, and they flutter and float in the air.

What could they be? Well, they are kites, of course! Who could imagine a better way to spend time than with a variety of other people, every person with his or her own beautifully decorated kite? For those people who are avid fans of such happy, vibrant occasions, International Kite Day is not a holiday they will want to miss.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X