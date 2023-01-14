International Kite Day
Highlights
They’re pretty, they’re colorful, and they flutter and float in the air.
They're pretty, they're colorful, and they flutter and float in the air.
What could they be? Well, they are kites, of course! Who could imagine a better way to spend time than with a variety of other people, every person with his or her own beautifully decorated kite? For those people who are avid fans of such happy, vibrant occasions, International Kite Day is not a holiday they will want to miss.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS