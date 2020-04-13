International Plant Appreciation Day

Today is Plant Appreciation Day. Plants are our friends, our counterparts. We breathe in oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide. Plants take in carbon dioxide and give off oxygen.

Why, you could say its a marriage born heaven, or at least the garden of Eden. Today is a perfect opportunity to get closer to the plant world.

Pamper your indoor plants. Don't have any? Well, what are you waiting for? Go out and buy some. This special day falls in the spring, a perfect time for you to plant outdoor plants.

If you are not yet a gardener, now is the time to start a relaxing and rewarding, lifetime gardening hobby.