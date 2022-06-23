  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

International Widows Day

International Widows Day
x
Highlights

International Widows Day

The often overlooked plight of widows worldwide is observed today. Around the world, women who have lost their husbands to illness or war face a number of challenges, and not all of them have their family to support them when they do.

Losing a loved one in any capacity is difficult and traumatic, and this day aims to ensure that widows are given the support they need to go through an incredibly difficult time, and ensure widows maintain full rights and recognition in their country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X