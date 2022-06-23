International Widows Day

The often overlooked plight of widows worldwide is observed today. Around the world, women who have lost their husbands to illness or war face a number of challenges, and not all of them have their family to support them when they do.

Losing a loved one in any capacity is difficult and traumatic, and this day aims to ensure that widows are given the support they need to go through an incredibly difficult time, and ensure widows maintain full rights and recognition in their country.