International Women’s Day 2024: Ensuring Your Safety with These WhatsApp and Social Media Tips

On March 8, as the world celebrates International Women’s Day, it's essential to recognise not only women's achievements but also the challenges they face online, such as harassment and safety concerns. In today's digital age, where millions engage with platforms like WhatsApp and various social media platforms, ensuring privacy becomes increasingly critical.

Adjusting Privacy Settings:

One crucial step towards online safety is adjusting privacy settings. By limiting who can see your profile, posts, and stories, you can control your online presence. Utilising friend lists or close friend groups can further enhance privacy for more intimate interactions.

Being Mindful of Sharing:

Before sharing personal information such as your address, phone number, or workplace on social media, it's essential to think twice. Being cautious about what you share can mitigate potential risks associated with oversharing.

Utilising WhatsApp Features:

WhatsApp offers several features to enhance privacy. Features such as disappearing messages and view-only options for sharing media can provide more control over the information you share and its longevity.

Beware of Phishing Scams:

Vigilance against phishing scams is crucial. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or attachments, and exercise caution when asked for personal information, especially from unknown sources.

Regular App Updates:

Regularly updating social media apps ensures that you have the latest security patches and features, reducing vulnerabilities to potential threats.

Blocking and Reporting:

Don’t hesitate to block or report anyone who makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe online. Utilising these features can help create a safer online environment.

Muting or Unfollowing Negativity:

Avoid engaging in online arguments or negative discussions. Social media platforms offer options to mute or unfollow users contributing to a toxic environment, promoting a more positive online experience.

Enabling Two-Step Verification:

Enhance the security of your accounts by enabling the 'Two-Step Verification' feature on WhatsApp. This adds an extra layer of protection by requiring a six-digit PIN for account verification and resets.

Controlling Group Chat Additions:

Customise who can add you to group chats on WhatsApp to avoid unwanted inclusions. Utilise settings to specify who can add you, ensuring consent is respected in group interactions.

By implementing these measures, women can navigate online spaces with more confidence and security, fostering a safer and more inclusive digital environment.