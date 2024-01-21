Kann-Kann Mein Base Hai Ram, Rom-Rom Mein Base Hai Ram-Jagamanta Rama Mayam

Ram is Aastha. Ram Is life. Ram is the Universe. Ram is omnipotent and benevolent. The word RAM refers to the most powerful cosmic entity, the creator who has the power to move mountains, and float the stones. The one who chants His name reflects a very positive spiritual aura. ‘Jagamanta Rama Mayam’ the lyric composed and sung by Shri Bhakta Ram Das, a true, ardent devotee of Shri Ram in the 17th century, is true. He was, tortured by the Nawab of Hyderabad, for building Ram’s temple at Bhadrachalam in Telangana, and for chanting His name and singing in praise of Him. The dream that was envisioned for centuries by crores of Ramji -Bhakt would be fulfilled. The time has come for millions of devotees from all over the world to worship Ram Lalla, in the form of a 5- year-old child, just 51 inches tall in all his glory, ready to be placed in the Sanctum Sanctorum of the newly built Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the birth place of Shri Ram. Ram lives in the conscience of every Hindu, every Indian. Ram is a cultural renaissance.

I am just an ordinary devotee of Ram and a devout Hindu with no political links. I feel the Aura of Ram every time I chant his name. Ram is my family, my friend and my well -wisher. He is the embodiment of Dharma, He is Life, He is the Salvation. A devotee even in this Kaliyuga can get Ram’s darshan if he or she truly surrenders to Him. Ram is Paratpara—The greatest of the greatest, with divine qualities like sacrifice, compassion, wisdom, bravery, righteousness, and the humblest. He exemplifies the qualities of honor, truthfulness, integrity and moral conduct. His unwavering devotion and respect for his father and to fulfil the desire of his mother Kaikeyi, whom he loved greatly is unparallelled.

Ram is The Maryada Purushottam. Maryada is propriety of conduct, Purushottam (peerless among men) in propriety of conduct precisely because he stuck to it all through His life, Ram as a king did not make the rules or laws that govern what is right or wrong. But He as a ruler and leader to be followed was responsible to be role model for posterity, what needs to be done when different dharmas clash. As a Kshatriya and as the heir- apparent he could have fought, protested and rebelled, but he did not. He put in duty of a son above all, and in doing so showed a path to the world what should be done in a similar situation. Kingdom and comforts are nothing in front of his father’s promise and as a son He abide by it. Being, a Raja he could have ignored the slanderous remark made by an ordinary person about Maa Sita. But he was a king- forced to choose between duty towards his kingdom and his subjects and duty as a husband. For a warrior and for a ruler it is always nation first. When the question of protecting the country comes people might take a pragmatic approach, but He is Ram who understood the different dharmas of a king and preferred to take the most painful route regardless of the suffering and inspired others, The Maryada Purushottam.

Bhagwan Ram all his life did not live for himself. He lived for others, to show a righteous path while adhering to duty. It is very difficult for ordinary mortals to understand the essence of Ram. Lord Shri Ram is unique in the whole world. Out of all incarnations of Sri Hari, He is the only perfect avatar who rose above everything and ruled for 11 thousand years. He is infinite. He is beyond thought and imagination by anyone. His strength is his patience in any critical situation. Ram exemplifies the quality of honour, truthfulness, integrity and moral conduct. His leadership skills and ability to inspire and unite people are evident throughout The Epic, from birds to animals to people were with Him and demonstrates his compassion and kindness towards one and all. He is empathetic to those in need, including the downtrodden, the poor and of course his enemies too. Ram, after the war, walked up- to Ravan who lay on the ground defeated and dying, knelt at Ravan’s feet as a student with folded hands and told him that he is no more his enemy, though he committed a terrible crime, for which he was punished, and requests him to share his knowledge as Ravan is no less than Lord Brahma in knowledge. Ram is an embodiment of virtues and an inspiration to individuals seeking to lead righteous and virtuous life. He is a king and a saint. He is the path, the direction and the ultimate goal of life. Pran- Pratishtha at Ayodhya heralds a new chapter in cultural Harmonious pluralism. Pran Pratishtha is Suddhi Karan, being done when a new idol is installed in a temple among the chanting of Vedic rites and rituals. Once the idol is purified it gets that power. Astha puts life in the idol. Ram janma is our culture. This generation is blessed to see Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha. We have not seen how Ayodhya celebrated Ram’s birth, but Bharat Khand will witness and welcome the Baal Ram with open arms when he descends on Ayodhya. The struggle of 500 years is turned into Utsav. The intensity and depth of emotions is immeasurable. Ram is Akhilakot Brahmanda Nayak.

Ram Tere Bhi Hai, Ram Mere Bhi Hai, Ram Hum Sabke Hai.

Ram Jeevan Bhi Hai, Ram Mukti Bhi Hai.