Karan Aujla brings Bhangra to Jimmy Fallon’s show

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla is taking his beats global, and this time, he brought a dash of desi energy straight to American late-night television. The singer-songwriter turned dance coach for host Jimmy Fallon, teaching him some bhangra moves during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The show’s official Instagram handle shared a collaborative post featuring the fun exchange, instantly delighting fans worldwide.

In the clip, Fallon greets Aujla enthusiastically: “I can’t believe this. How are you?” Karan replies with equal warmth, “Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about.

Good to see you.” Their camaraderie shines through as Fallon compliments his guest, only to receive a flattering response in return.

Soon, Karan ups the energy by offering to teach Fallon a bhangra step. While Fallon jokingly admits he isn’t “ready for this,” Aujla reassures him, “It’s easy, it’s easy.”

As the music kicks in, the two break into dance, with Fallon gamely following along. Wrapping up with laughter, Fallon exclaims, “Let’s go, man.

That’s what I’m talking about!” The makers captioned the post: “@karanaujla teaches Jimmy some bhangra! #KaranOnFallon #FallonTonight.”

This marks another big moment for Aujla, who has steadily carved out an international presence. Starting as a songwriter with Jassi Gill’s “Range,” he later turned singer with Property of Punjab in 2016. His tracks like “Yaarian Ch Fikk,” “Unity,” “Alcohol 2,” and “Lafaafe” gave him early recognition, while “Don’t Worry” in 2018 cemented his mainstream success. His 2020 hits “Jhanjar,” “Red Eyes,” and “Kya Baat Aa” further showcased his rising global appeal.

With his appearance on Fallon’s stage, Aujla has taken Punjabi music and bhangra one step closer to the global spotlight — quite literally, with Jimmy Fallon dancing along.







