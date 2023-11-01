Karwa Chauth 2023: Married women celebrate karva chauth in India; know vrat muhurat, moonrise time and more

The auspicious Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth is here. Also known as Karaka Chaturthi or Karva Chauth, the Hindu calendar generally dictates that the festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon in the Kartik month. This year it falls on November 1. On this day, married Hindu women observe an arduous one-day fast from sunrise to moonrise and wish long life to their husbands. They do not drink water or eat any food during this period. Women pray to the Moon, worship Karva Mata, Maa Parvati, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya, dress in new red traditional clothes, do solah sringar, apply henna on their hands and more. They also chant prayers and pass Karvas or clay pots among themselves as part of the Karwa Chauth ritual before sighting the moon. After observing the Moon from a sieve, fasting women offer Arghaya to the Moon and break the fast by eating a bite of food and a sip of water from the hands of her husband.

The Karwa Chauth fast begins with a pre-dawn medium called Sargi, which married women receive from their mother-in-law. It is consumed before dawn, after which a fast of 12 to 15 hours begins. An ideal Sargi is a thali that consists of bride essentials, idols of gods and goddesses, sweet and savoury, and should also include dry fruits, coconuts, noodles and fruits. Meanwhile, the festival is celebrated with fervour across the country, especially in the northern Indian states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu, western Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Karwa Chauth Puja Moment

The puja timing at Karwa Chauth will begin at 5:36 pm and will end at 6:54 pm. The shubh muhurat will last 1 hour and 18 minutes.

Karwa Chauth Vrat katha

Legend has it that the goddess Karva lived with her husband near the Tungabhadra River. One day, when her husband went to the river to bathe, a crocodile grabbed his leg and started dragging him towards the river. Karva's husband, fearing death, began to scream and ask for help. His wife ran to the river bank to save him. She took a thread and tied the crocodile to the tree. Then, she called Yamraj and asked him to bring her husband back to life. However, Yamraj refused to help her saying that her husband's life was over. Angry, Karva threatened to curse Yamraj. Threatened, she sent the crocodile to Yamlok and saved her husband. After this, the married women started praying to Maa Karva to protect her husbands in the same way she saved her partner from her death.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2023: Wishes, and Greetings

Karwa Chauth celebrations are incomplete without wishing her partner happiness and prosperity. Here are some wishes that you can send to your loved ones on this special day.

1) On this night of Karwa Chauth, may the jingling of your bangles and the hues of mehendi bring you good luck! Happy Karwa Chauth.

2) Wishing you glorious and blissful moments with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth. Happy Karwa Chauth.

3) I see you and my fast is complete. There is a Moon in the sky and another in front of me. I couldn't have asked for anything more. Thank you love for all your love. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Moonrise time today in the city

New Delhi - 20:15

Lucknow 20:05

Noida - 8:14 pm

Gurugram - 8:16 PM

Mumbai - 20:59

Madras - 20:43

Agra - 20:16

Kolkata - 19:46

Bhopal - 20:29

Aligarh - 8:13 pm

Himachal Pradesh - 20:07

Panjim - 9:04 p.m.

Jaipur - 20:26

Patna - 19:51

Chandigarh – 8:10 pm

Pune-20:56

Hyderabad - 8:40 pm

Bhubaneshwar - 8:02 pm

Kanpur - 8:08 pm

Ahmedabad - 8:50 min

Indore - 20:38

Ghaziabad - 20:14

Sonipat - 11:00 pm

Haridwar - 20:18

Moonrise time at Karwa Chauth

On Karwa Chauth, married women break their fast after seeing the moon. Today the moon will rise at 8:15 pm.

According to Drik Panchang, the timings of Karwa Chauth vrat are from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm. This year the fast will last 13 hours and 42 minutes.