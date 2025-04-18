Ketika grabs attention with her fashion choice

After generating buzz with her special number Adhi Dha Surprisu in Robinhood, actress Ketika Sharma seemed poised to light up the charts. However, while the film quietly came and went, the song surprisingly didn’t gain the traction typically expected from a glamorous item number — marking an unusual miss in Ketika’s usually strong style game.

But not one to dwell on numbers, Ketika bounced back in style on social media. She recently shared a new series of sultry pictures on Instagram, confidently owning the spotlight once again. Dressed in a white camisole layered with a cream jacket and paired with denim pants, Ketika looked effortlessly chic. Her toned waist, glossy makeup, and soft waves added to the understated yet sexy vibe.

The song may not have gone viral, but Ketika continues to command attention where it counts. With her confident fashion choices and ever-growing online presence, she proves that sometimes, a few well-timed clicks are all it takes to stay trending.