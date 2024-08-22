Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Date, Vrat Rituals, Fasting Timings, and the Story Behind Lord Krishna’s Birth

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is one of the most revered festivals in the Hindu tradition, celebrated with great devotion across India. This special day commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. In 2024, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on Monday, August 26. The festival is a vibrant mix of rituals, stories, and traditions that bring communities together in joyous celebration. Here’s an in-depth guide to Krishna Janmashtami, covering its date, timings, rituals, and the significance of the festivities.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Date, Timings, and Significance

The year 2024 marks Lord Krishna’s 5251st birthday, celebrated on the 8th day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival spans two days, with the first day observed by followers of the Smarta Sampradaya and the second day by those following the Vaishnava Sampradaya. This two-day celebration allows various communities to honour their unique traditions in marking this auspicious occasion.

Lord Krishna is believed to have been born on Ashtami Tithi during Krishna Paksha, the waning phase of the moon in the month of Bhadrapada. The festival is not just a joyful celebration but also a profound spiritual event that reminds devotees of Krishna’s teachings from the Bhagavad Gita, inspiring them to lead lives of righteousness and devotion.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Important Timings

• Krishna Janmashtami Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

• Ashtami Tithi Begins: 03:39 AM, August 26, 2024

• Ashtami Tithi Ends: 02:19 AM, August 27, 2024

• Rohini Nakshatra Begins: 03:55 PM, August 26, 2024

• Rohini Nakshatra Ends: 03:38 PM, August 27, 2024

• Dahi Handi: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

• Parana Time: After 12:45 AM, August 27, 2024

• Moonrise Time: August 26, 2024, at 11:07 PM

Fasting Rituals and Their Importance on Krishna Janmashtami 2024

Devotees typically observe a one-meal fast on the day before Krishna Janmashtami. On the day of Janmashtami, the fast begins after performing the morning rituals, and a formal declaration of intention (Sankalpa) is made to mark the start of the fast. The fast traditionally ends with the arrival of Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra. However, some devotees may choose to break their fast on either of these auspicious days.

Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings:

• Brahma Muhurta: 04:27 AM to 05:12 AM

• Abhijit Muhurat: 11:57 AM to 12:48 PM

• Godhuli Muhurat: 06:49 PM to 07:11 PM

• Amrit Kalam: 01:36 PM to 03:09 PM

• Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 03:55 PM to 05:57 AM, August 27

• Pratah Sandhya: 04:50 AM to 05:56 AM

• Vijaya Muhurat: 02:31 PM to 03:23 PM

• Sayahna Sandhya: 06:49 PM to 07:56 PM

• Nishita Muhurta: 12:01 AM, August 27 to 12:45 AM, August 27

According to the Vedic calendar, Nishita Kaal, starting at 12:01 AM on August 27, 2024, is considered the most auspicious time for Krishna Puja.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: The Legend of Lord Krishna’s Birth

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Krishna, who, according to ancient Hindu scriptures, was born at midnight in a prison in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Krishna, known for his divine qualities, was the son of Queen Devaki and King Vasudeva. His birth was fraught with danger, as Devaki’s brother, Kansa, who had usurped the throne of Mathura, was driven by a prophecy that predicted his death at the hands of Devaki’s eighth child.

In a bid to thwart the prophecy, Kansa imprisoned his sister and her husband and killed each of their newborns immediately after birth. However, on the night of Krishna’s birth, a divine light filled the prison, and a heavenly voice directed Vasudeva to protect his newborn son. Following these divine instructions, Vasudeva carried Krishna across the turbulent Yamuna River, guided by the serpent deity Shesh Naag. Upon reaching Gokul, he entrusted Krishna to Nandraja and Yashoda, exchanging him for their own newborn daughter.

When Kansa attempted to kill the daughter, she transformed into Goddess Durga and warned him of his impending doom. Krishna was raised in Gokul by Nandraja and Yashoda, and as he grew, he fulfilled the prophecy by returning to Mathura to defeat Kansa and restore peace to the kingdom.