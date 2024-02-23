Lalita Jayanti 2024 Date, rituals, puja timings, significance and celebrations

Lalita Jayanti, a revered occasion among devotees of Maa Durga, commemorates the divine presence of Goddess Lalita, also known as Tripura Sundari or Goddess Shodashi. Celebrated annually on the full moon day of the Magha month, it coincides with the auspicious vrat of Magha Purnima. This sacred day holds immense significance in Hindu mythology, marked by various rituals and ceremonies to honour the goddess.

Date and Observance:

In 2024, Lalita Jayanti falls on February 24, Saturday, aligned with Magha Purnima. The celebration spans from February 23 at 3:33 pm to February 24 at 5:59 pm, providing devotees with an auspicious window to pay homage to Goddess Lalita.

The Mythological Tale:

Legend has it that during a Yagya organized in Naimisharanya, Lord Shiva, husband of Sati, failed to honor his father-in-law, Daksha Prajapati. This act of omission led to Sati immolating herself in anguish. Overwhelmed with grief, Lord Shiva carried Sati's body, and it's believed that Lord Vishnu intervened, dividing her remains into 51 pieces, each becoming a Shaktipeetha. In Naimisharanya, the goddess is worshipped as Lalita Devi, embodying grace and divine energy.

Significance and Blessings:

Goddess Lalita symbolizes beauty, grace, and divine benevolence across the three realms. Devotees seek her blessings for prosperity, wisdom, and liberation. Worshipping her is believed to bestow worldly pleasures and comforts, along with absolution from past sins. The Sadhana dedicated to Goddess Shodashi empowers devotees to gain control over their body, mind, and emotions, fostering inner strength and harmony.

Rituals and Observances: The observance of Lalita Jayanti involves sacred rituals performed with devotion and reverence:

• Devotees start the day with an early morning bath and don fresh attire, signifying purity and devotion.

• The puja area is adorned with vibrant flowers and intricate rangoli, creating a serene ambiance for worship.

• The idol or image of Goddess Lalita is bathed with holy water from the Ganga, symbolizing purification and sanctity.

• Offerings of sweets are made to the goddess as a gesture of gratitude and devotion.

• Ghee lamps are lit, and the idol is adorned with fragrant flower garlands, symbolizing reverence and adoration.

• Devotees perform puja and aarti, chanting hymns and prayers in praise of the goddess.

• As an act of compassion and charity, food and clothing are donated to the less fortunate, embodying the spirit of selflessness and kindness.

Conclusion: Lalita Jayanti serves as a poignant reminder of the divine presence of Goddess Lalita, inviting devotees to seek her blessings and grace. Through sacred rituals and heartfelt devotion, devotees honour the goddess, seeking prosperity, wisdom, and spiritual liberation on this auspicious occasion.