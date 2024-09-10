Lalita Saptami 2024: Date, Puja Rituals, History, and Significance

Lalita Saptami is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Lalita Devi, who holds a revered position in Hindu mythology as one of the most devoted Gopis and a close companion of Radha Rani. Observed a day before Radha Ashtami and two weeks after Janmashtami, Lalita Saptami is celebrated on the seventh day of the waxing moon (Saptami Tithi) in the Bhadrapada month. The day is a tribute to Lalita Devi’s unwavering devotion to Lord Krishna and Radha Rani.

Lalita Saptami 2024 Date and Significance

In 2024, Lalita Saptami will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10. The festival holds immense importance in the Vaishnava tradition as it honours Lalita Devi, one of Radha Rani's eight closest companions, known as the Ashta Sakhis.

History and Significance of Lalita Saptami

Lalita Saptami is a day of deep spiritual significance, commemorating the birth of Lalita Devi, Radha Rani’s most devoted and beloved friend. According to tradition, Lalita Devi was the eldest among the Gopis and was born 14 years, eight months, and twenty days before Radha Rani. Her unparalleled devotion to Radha and Krishna made her an essential figure in their divine pastimes.

Lalita Devi is also believed to possess 68 tirthas (sacred places), which are said to have the power to free individuals from the six types of sins, including cow slaughter, insect and dog consumption, the killing of Brahmins, and suicide. It is said that Lord Krishna once visited Lalita Kunda, a sacred pond, to purify himself after defeating the demon Aristasura, who had taken the form of a bull.

Puja Rituals for Lalita Saptami

Observing Lalita Saptami involves various rituals and offerings to honour the goddess and seek her blessings. The day is filled with prayers and fasting, as devotees express their devotion to Lalita Devi.

Morning Rituals

Devotees begin their day with a cleansing bath, followed by meditating on Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles. Prayers are then offered to multiple deities, including Lalita Devi, to invoke divine blessings.

Offerings

Devotees present various offerings during the puja, including:

• Coconut

• Rice

• Turmeric

• Sandalwood paste

• Gulal (coloured powder)

• Flowers

• Milk

Wearing the Mauli Thread

A red thread, known as Mauli, is tied on the right hand during the puja for protection and to receive blessings.

Fasting

Fasting is an essential part of Lalita Saptami. Devotees usually observe a fast from sunrise on the day of Lalita Saptami until sunrise the following day. While fasting, some individuals are exempt based on specific conditions.

Breaking the Fast

The fast is concluded the next morning by offering fruits to the deities, which are then distributed among devotees as Prasad.

Lalita Saptami is a celebration of devotion and purity, with rituals that strengthen the spiritual connection between devotees and the divine. The day is marked by prayers, fasting, and acts of devotion to honour Lalita Devi's unwavering loyalty to Radha Rani and Lord Krishna.