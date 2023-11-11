Last minute festive cleaning tips

As Diwali approaches, the days ahead are filled with family reunions, social events, and joyful moments shared with loved ones. Yet, the festivities now go beyond guest lists, decorations, and culinary preparations. With a growing awareness of the significance of a cleaner and healthier home, the emphasis is on wellness and health during this celebratory season.



Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson, says,“It is a cause for concern if people only clean when they spot visible dust on the floors as many dust particles are microscopic in size. However, just because it is out of sight does not mean it should be out of mind. Our research shows that the best way to tackle household dust is by removing it, cleaning regularly to prevent the build up of dust in the home.”

As people plan for the upcoming festivities with their friends and family, here are some tips from Dyson’s microbiologist for a stress-free clean to maintain a cleaner and healthier home.

Cleaning Tips Before you start with the cleaning process:

Invest in the right tools: There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to cleaning. Different types of surfaces and spaces around the home require different tools to ensure all the dust and debris is picked up and removed completely. Sweeping and dusting may make surfaces look clean, but it does not remove dust from the home. Instead, it merely agitates the dust, causing it to become airborne, only to settle somewhere else in the room.

Invest in a Vacuum Cleaner - Cord-free vacuum cleaners make great cleaning tools as its versatile format means you don’t have to spend time getting the machine out from a cupboard, plugging it in, moving it around, and so on. They also have numerous attachments to ensure precise cleaning around tricky edges and hard-to-reach narrow spaces in your home.

Use natural cleaning products - Many people are unaware that the cleaning products that promise to keep your home spotless are packed with allergen-causing chemicals such as formaldehyde. Choose organic and natural products this Diwali to ensure no potential serious problems occur for you and the environment.

Plan a cleaning schedule that works for you

With all the hassle that comes with Diwali cleaning, creating a cleaning schedule is one of the most important things you can do to keep your home clean and organised.

Create a task checklist - First and foremost, break down each task individually to create a house cleaning schedule that efficiently works for you. Although this appears to be the simplest step, it is the most crucial. It feels great and motivates you to cross each item off the list. Take your time and be thorough.

Prioritise areas which are used less: Begin with areas that are not used much and then move to the most frequented spaces as they are likely to get messy again quickly.

Go room by room to avoid overwhelming yourself - You’ll exhaust yourself if you try to clean the entire place in one go. Not to mention that the work would be subpar, and you would be sore from all the strenuous labour. So, segment your house into, preferably, rooms, and clean them one at a time. Start planning at least a week in advance to ensure that you have enough time.

The cleaning process:

Use masks and gloves: Dust particles are extremely small and light and the cleaning process may agitate accumulated dust causing them to become airborne, allowing allergens to enter your eyes, nose, and mouth, resulting in sneezing, and rubbing your eyes. It is best to clean your home while wearing a mask. If your skin reacts to allergens, make sure you wear a pair of gloves as a smart step to protect yourself from these allergens.

Instead of just cleaning, declutter: The initial step in cleaning your home for Diwali is to get rid of any clutterthat you believe is no longer useful! Extra, unused, unwanted, and unnecessary items are to blame for making your home appear dirty and untidy.Donate, recycle, or throw away anything you haven’t used since the last Diwali, and you’ll have completed half of your work.

Top-to-bottom cleaning hack

Always clean your room from top to bottom so you capture any fallen airborne dust as you go. Begin by dusting the cobwebs and ceiling, then move to the walls, bookshelves and furniture. Clean your floor only at the end using the different cleaner heads depending on the type of floor.

Clean the top-mounted appliances first. While they might be hard to reach, with the right vacuum cleaner attachment, you won’t leave any inch dirty. Don’t forget to switch off the appliances while cleaning them.

Remove any wall-mounted items (photo frames, clocks) and vacuum the dust that has accumulated on the walls. Use the Dyson combi tool so that you don’t put any scratches on the items. Don’t forget to vacuum around any immovable furniture’s crevices (bookcases, televisions).

Dust the walls with a vacuum with an advanced filtration systemto ensure that the dust you’re removing is trapped in the bin and not expelled back into the home. Dust on certain types of walls can also contribute to mould growth.

Don’t forget about the curtains and blinds. If you can’t wash them, vacuum the dust away with the combi tool.

Neglected spots

We roughly spend one-third of our lives in our beds. It may look clean, but it can be a hotbed for millions of dust mites which could be impacting your well-being. Dust appears to be innocuous; it includes dust mites, bacteria, small insects, and other particles. They are unseen by the naked eye and are widely distributed throughout your home, including floors, sofas, and beds. Sitting on a sofa, for example, causes particles to float in the air, which can cause an allergic reaction.To make your cleaning ritual effective, don’t forget to clean the most neglected spaces such as mattresses, pet baskets, shelves etc.

Use an air purifier

Indoor air pollution is a commonly overlooked problem - from burning candles that may emit VOCs like formaldehyde, to combustion from cooking which releases gasses that are harmful to people’s well-being. Just like how it is imperative that people remove dust from their homes, removing these particles from the air is just as important.