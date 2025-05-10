Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts Under Rs 500 That Feel Truly Special

Celebrate Mother’s Day without breaking the bank with these heartfelt gift ideas under ₹500. From scented candles and personalized keepsakes to healthy snack hampers and scarves, each pick is meaningful, budget-friendly, and easy to find last-minute, perfect for showing your love when time is short, but feelings are deep. Healthy Bites Hamper Treat your mom to a guilt-free indulgence with a curated hamper of nutritious Max Protein snacks. Include energy bars, roasted seeds, crunchy makhanas, and flavourful trail mix. It's a thoughtful, budget-friendly gift that supports her wellness journey, perfect for a health-conscious Mother. Link: https://maxprotein.in/products/max-protein-daily-variety-bars-pack-of-6

Printed Combos

The Perfect Gift for Mom includes a Printed Ceramic Mug and a stylish Keychain that make an ideal gift set for Mom's Birthday, Mother's Day, or any special occasion. The Printed Ceramic Mug features a beautiful design that adds a personal touch to her daily routine.

Elegant Jewellery Best for Gifting and personal Use, combine it with a matching dress and be the center of every occasion. Plated with Quality Polish for Long long-lasting finish. Suitable for all occasions, Nickel-free and Lead-free as per International Standards, which makes it very skin-friendly. The plating is non-allergic and safe for all environments. Jewellery Care: Never allow your fashion jewellery to come in contact with harsh chemicals, oils, or spray perfumes directly on it. This will cause the jewellery to fade, discolour, or even ruin it completely.

Stylish Breathable Socks Gift a Women’s Floral Cotton Fashion Bonjour Socks as a perfect pick! Made from soft, breathable cotton with vibrant designs and a comfy stretch fit, they blend style and comfort, a sweet, practical addition to your mom’s summer wardrobe.

Link: https://www.bonjourretail.com/collections/women-socks-and-apparel/products/womens-floral-designs-cotton-fashion-socks-pack-of-4-bro8439 Cozy Bow with Sassy Vibe