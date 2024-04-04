Luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection arrives in India

New Delhi: Radisson Hotel Group announces the grand debut of its luxury lifestyle brand, Radisson Collection in India with the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront in Srinagar.

Nestled on the banks of River Jhelum, the hotel derives its design inspiration from Kashmir’s heritage, culture, and art. The hotel exudes the true spirit of Kashmir, combining landmark architecture, elegant interiors, exceptional gastronomic and cultural experiences, personalized service, and luxurious amenities.

Strategically located, the hotel enjoys proximity to major tourist attractions such as Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens, Tulip Garden, Shalimar Garden, Cheshmashahi Garden, Pari Mahal, Shankaracharya Temple, historic Lal Chowk, and Downtown Srinagar. It can be easily reached by car or taxi from Srinagar International Airport and the local bus and train stations.

“We are proud to introduce the first Radisson Collection hotel in India, located in the enchanting city of Srinagar. With an impressive scale of 212 rooms, the largest in the Jammu and Kashmir region, Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, promises an unparalleled experience for our guests. With this debut, we are looking forward to many such opportunities to collaborate with the right partners and build a unique collection of iconic properties under the Radisson Collection brand in the country,” says Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President (ASVP), South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, the largest hotel in the Jammu and Kashmir region, offers 212 spacious and well-defined rooms across categories, including premium, executive, executive, executive, and presidential. Corners of the hotel take inspiration from Kashmir's authentic motifs and iconic geometrical star patterned ‘jali’ - a traditional lattice or screen typically found in Kashmiri architecture, renowned for its complex craftsmanship and decorative appeal. These designs are complemented by artworks depicting the intricate embroidery process of Kashmiri shawls and carpets.

The hotel offers an exceptional culinary journey, blending diverse cuisines within a fusion of contemporary and traditional architecture. Firdaus, one of its two F&B outlets, presents Kashmiri Wazwaan - a traditional multi-course meal known for its elaborate preparation, and local specialties, prepared using age-old Kashmiri cooking techniques. The traditionally adorned interiors evoke Kashmiri culture, seamlessly merging the past with the present through regional culinary specialities.

Sapphire Lounge, a modern tea and coffee lounge, offers French pastries, cakes, and a variety of teas in an elegant ambiance. Guests can indulge in aromatic coffee and French delights while enjoying lush green lawns. The lounge also serves Kashmiri Kahwa, Noon Tea, and a selection of Kashmiri breads. Additionally, Mehfil, an elegant bar space, offers a curated selection of premium spirits within a sophisticated setting highlighted by transparent glass walls and colourful leather furniture, reminiscent of a cozy residential living room.

The hotel also features Mumtaz, one of the largest pillar-less banquet halls in the Kashmir valley spanning across an area of 5,000 sq. ft. Its walls are donned with diverse Kashmiri art forms such as ‘Mehrab’ – a design usually adorned with intricate geometric patterns, calligraphy, and sometimes floral motifs. Surrounded partially by majestic Chinar trees, and the charming colonial architecture of Srinagar city, the Mumtaz Lawns provide an idyllic backdrop, creating unforgettable moments for weddings and corporate gatherings. For smaller meetings, Zewar makes for the perfect venue.

“We are thrilled to partner with Radisson Hotel Group as we proudly unveil the first Radisson Collection in India - Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, reaffirming our belief in the Group. Our partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional luxury experiences. Together, we intend to redefine the very essence of grandeur, contribute to the local growth of the hotel sector, and set new industry standards,” says Wasim Chaya and Naseem Chaya, Managing Directors of Mushtaq Group of Hotels.

Additionally, guests can explore the Artisan Shop that houses local, artisanal products within the hotel premises and partake in expert-led experiences unveiling the region's rich heritage and adventures. They can also enjoy handpicked treatments focused on the four pillars of beauty, regeneration, balance, and detox, at the in-house L'Occitane Spa designed with a blend of traditional and contemporary elements.