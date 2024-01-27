Magh Month 2024: Date, rituals, significance and important dos and don’ts to follow

The eleventh month in the Hindu calendar is referred to as Magha, which typically aligns with January or February in the Gregorian calendar. The name "Magha" is derived from the Magha star cluster, as the full moon during this month often occurs in or near it. Magha is significant for various Hindu festivals and sacred ceremonies, including Vasant Panchami, Ratha Saptami, Bhishma Ashtami, Bhishma Ekadasi, Maha Shivaratri, Navratri, and Makar Sankranti.



In 2024, Magha begins on Friday, January 26, and concludes with Magha Purnima on Saturday, February 24. This month is marked by several observances such as Sankashti Chaturthi, Magha Gupt Navratri, Bhishma Ekadashi, and Mauni Amavasya, fostering devotion and spiritual renewal.

Magha holds significance for spiritual practices like bathing and donating, believed to accrue great virtue. The Magha Snan Mela in Prayag, also known as Kalpvas, emphasises restraint, non-violence, and faith, bestowing blessings and spiritual strength to devotees.

Observing certain customs during Magha is encouraged:

• Bathing in holy rivers, especially the Ganga, to cleanse sins.

• Worshiping Lord Krishna daily and offering arghya to the Sun.

• Consuming sesame and jaggery for health and financial well-being.

• Avoiding heavy, fried foods and practicing moderation.

• Upholding honesty, kindness, and generosity while renouncing negative traits.

• Reciting sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita and Vishnu Sahastranam for blessings.

• Practicing celibacy and simplicity, including sleeping on the floor.

• Extending generosity towards others, as giving during Magha is considered auspicious.

• Maintaining personal hygiene and timely routines.

By adhering to these customs, devotees seek spiritual growth and blessings during the auspicious month of Magha.