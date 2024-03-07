Maha Shivratri 2024: Essential Information on Auspicious Timings, Rituals, and Offerings

Maha Shivratri, a revered Hindu festival celebrating Lord Shiva, holds immense significance for devotees, occurring annually between February and March. Marked on the fourteenth day of the dark half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, it is a day of fervent prayer and fasting for worshippers.

Date and Significance

This year, Maha Shivratri falls on Friday, March 8, 2024, a date eagerly awaited by devotees. It's a time when temples across the country are adorned with fervour and grandeur, echoing with chants and hymns in honour of Lord Shiva.

Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for puja are as follows:

• Nishita Kaal Puja Time: From 11:33 PM, March 8, 2024, to 12:21 AM, March 9, 2024

• Shivaratri Parana Time: From 06:37 AM to 15:29 PM, March 9, 2024

• Ratri First Prahar Puja Time: From 18:25 PM to 21:28 PM, March 8, 2024

• Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time: From 21:28 PM to 11:57 PM, March 8, 2024

• Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time: From 11:57 PM, March 8, to 02:58 AM, March 9, 2024

• Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time: From 02:58 AM to 06:00 AM, March 9, 2024

• Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 21:57 PM, March 08, 2024

• Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 18:17 PM, March 09, 2024

Puja Vidhi and Samagri

Traditionally, Maha Shivaratri involves fasting and performing rituals at Shiva temples. Devotees offer items like dhatura, bilva leaves, and fruit to the Shiva Linga, performing abhishek with milk and water. Some distribute prasad, including bhang-infused drinks, recognizing it as a gift from Lord Shiva.

Observance and Fasting

Fasting is a common practice on Maha Shivaratri, with many abstaining from solid foods and consuming only fruits and drinks throughout the day. While some temples close at noon for preparation, devotees often complete their rituals by midday.

Maha Shivratri is not just a festival; it's a spiritual journey for devotees, symbolizing devotion and reverence towards Lord Shiva. As they immerse themselves in prayers and fasting, the atmosphere resonates with divine energy, fostering a deeper connection with the divine.