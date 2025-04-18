‘Major’ marches to Japan

The Indian Embassy in Japan is all set to honour the valour of Indian hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan with a special screening of the acclaimed biographical film Major, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The screening will take place on April 29, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 4:50 pm, offering Japanese audiences a cinematic tribute to one of India’s most revered martyrs.

Starring Adivi Sesh in the titular role, along with Saiee M Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala, Major chronicles the extraordinary life and ultimate sacrifice of NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film, which has garnered both critical and commercial acclaim, will be screened with Japanese subtitles and is free to attend with prior registration.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Adivi Sesh shared the news by reposting the film’s Japanese-language poster, simply captioned, “#JaiHind #Major in Japan,” expressing pride in the film’s global journey.

This special event not only celebrates Major Sandeep’s heroism but also serves as a cultural bridge, bringing Indian cinema closer to Japanese audiences. With its emotional depth and powerful narrative, Major is expected to leave a lasting impression on international viewers, portraying the indomitable spirit of an Indian soldier.

Adivi Sesh’s stirring performance as Major Sandeep received widespread applause, with Saiee M Manjrekar also being lauded for her poignant portrayal of his supportive wife—effortlessly balancing grace and emotional intensity. The screening is a testament to the growing global appreciation for Indian stories and their power to transcend borders.