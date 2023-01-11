Makar Sankranti: Know the Significance of Seesame Seeds or Til

Makar Sankranti, Is one of the major Hindu celebrated in honour of God Surya. It is observed on 14th day of January and it marks the transition of the sun from the Dhanu Raashi (Sagittarius) to Makar Raashi(Capricorn). One of the traditional customs are associated with Makar Sankranti is the donation, consumption and use of Til(Sesame seeds).

Seesame seeds are revered as the grain par excellence and eaten and given away in Dhan too. There are varied reason, as to why Til is considered as an auspicious. First and foremost Til is considered as an symbol of prosperity and abundance. Til have long been used in Ayurvedic medicine in order to nourish the body and also to promote the overall health. Hence, it is believed that consuming Til on Makar Sankranti would bring good health and abundance in one's life.

Association with Surya Dev

In Hindu Mythology, Surya is said to be the source of all life as well as energy and til is believed to be source of solar energy. Therefore, consuming Til on this day, is a way of honouring and seeking the blessing of Surya.

Seesame Seeds -Symbol of immortality

As per the Hindu Mythology, the God Yama blessed the seesame seeds and hence they are regarded as the symbol of immortality. It is also believed that the seesame seed originated when drops of sweat trickled from God Vishnu and fell on earth.

Why should one bath with Makar Sankranti?

In addition to consuming as well as donating with Til on Makar Sankranti, taking bath with Til, is also considered auspicious. Til is believed to purify and also has got cleansing properties and is often used in traditional Ayurvedic treatments to rejuvenate the Skin and hair. Therefore, bathing with Til on Makar Sankranti is seen as a way of purifying the body and mind seeking blessings for both good health and prosperity.

Why we do Mahadaan on Makar Sankranti

In the Hindu religion, dhan of black seesame seeds is considered Mahadaan and it is believed that this donation of Makar Sankranti removed all negativity from the house and life. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, every member of the family must take bath and then take a handful of black til along with rice and lentil in a bowl or plate offer it to the Surya Dev and Chant Prayer. Later part of the Day, Til, Rice and Lentil must be donated in the temple.

Health Benefits of Sesame Seeds

As per the health experts, Sesame seeds are rich in oil, protein and vitamins, minerals and healthy oils. It is suggested to consume sesame during winter on a daily basis because it contains calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, copper, zinc, fibre, thiamine, vitamin B6 and folate , which helps protect the body during adverse weather conditions. It is also good source of protein. Also, it is one of the oldest source of protein and it has been part of the rituals since ancient times and it is considered to be one of the purest forms of grains.

Health Experts suggest, those who are suffering from cholesterol issue must also consume sesame, they are high in monounsaturated fatty acid and oleic acid, which helps in lowering the bad cholesterol and increasing the good cholesterol.

Scientific importance of Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body from the harmful effects of free radicals. They are also good source of minerals such as calcium, iron and Zinc, which are essential for maintaining good health. Therefore, consuming Til on Makar Sankranti would help nourish the body and promote the overall health and wellbeing.

All the three, donation, consumption and use of Til on Makar Sankranti is a traditional custom, which has got deep spiritual and cultural significance. It is believed to bring prosperity, abundance and good health and it also a way of seeking blessing and diving grace. The scientific benefits of Til, further add to its significance on this auspicious day. 5