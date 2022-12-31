Make Up Your Mind Day just goes to show that there really is a day for everything. ­This one is aimed at those who may be just a little (or a lot) indecisive. So to all you undecided people out there: no matter whether you have a habit annoying your friends by struggling to pick a dish at a restaurant, or trying to decide if you're really, really ready for that career change, this is the one day when the choice has to be made.

No excuses, no procrastination, no ands, ifs or buts—this day is your chance to stop putting things off for fear of responsibility and get things done. And what a better day to do this than New Year's Eve, when you're standing on the brink of a whole New Year and perhaps wondering what you could do to make it your own?

While it may seem a little scary at first, especially to those unaccustomed to being decisive, the ultimate goal is to take control of you life by making a decision and sticking with it. It's celebrated by being brave and taking chances, and by learning something new about yourself along the way.