Makhana vs Peanuts: Which Snack Supports Weight Loss Better?

Snacking is an essential part of many people’s daily routine. However, for those on a weight-loss journey, selecting the right snack is crucial. Instead of high-calorie processed foods, healthy alternatives like makhana (fox nuts) and peanuts are gaining popularity. But when it comes to shedding pounds faster, which one is the better option? Let’s take a closer look.

Nutritional Advantages of Makhana

Makhana, or fox nuts, is a nutrient-rich food that has recently become popular as a healthy snack. These puffed seeds are packed with fibre, protein, and important minerals like magnesium and iron. They also contain vitamin A and a powerful antioxidant called kaempferol, known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing effects.

One of makhana’s greatest advantages is its low calorie count. According to the USDA, 50 grams of makhana contains just 170 calories. This makes it ideal for controlling hunger while keeping your calorie intake in check. Makhana also helps regulate blood sugar, promote heart health, support better sleep, and manage issues like diabetes and infertility.

Why Peanuts Are Also a Good Choice

Peanuts are among the most commonly consumed nuts and are known for their impressive nutritional profile. They are rich in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients like vitamin B, phosphorus, manganese, and antioxidants. These nutrients help manage blood sugar levels, support digestion, and improve heart health.

Peanuts take longer to digest, which helps keep you full and curbs the urge to snack unnecessarily. This makes them an effective snack when consumed in moderation. However, peanuts are significantly higher in calories—50 grams of peanuts provide approximately 280 calories, according to the USDA.

Makhana vs Peanuts: Which One is Better for Weight Loss?

Both makhana and peanuts offer similar health benefits and can support your weight loss goals. However, makhana has the upper hand due to its lower calorie content. If you're focused on reducing your daily caloric intake, makhana is the better choice.

That said, you don’t have to exclude peanuts entirely. A mix of both can help keep cravings under control while providing varied nutrients. Just be sure to consume peanuts in controlled portions and avoid the salted or processed varieties to prevent added sodium and fat intake.

For effective weight loss, makhana emerges as a smarter snack choice due to its light calorie profile and nutritional density. However, when eaten mindfully, peanuts can still be a part of a healthy snacking routine. The key is moderation, balanced choices, and avoiding overly processed versions of either snack.