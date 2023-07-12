Malala Day 2023: Why is July 12 Celebrated as International Malala Day? Top 10 Quotes by Pakistani Activist

Malala Day is an international celebration held on July 12 each year to honour the birthday of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate. Malala is known for her advocacy for girls' education and her courageous stand against the Taliban, who had banned girls from school in her hometown of Mingora, in Pakistan's Swat Valley. On October 9, 2012, Malala was attacked and shot by a Taliban gunman, but she survived the attack. Her activism and her resilience have made her a symbol of inspiration and empowerment for girls and women around the world.

Malala Day 2023: Quotes By Malala Yousafzai

1. “One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change the world."

2. “We realise the importance of our voices only when we are silenced."

3. “When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful."

4. “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world."

5. “I don’t want to be remembered as the girl who was shot. I want to be remembered as the girl who stood up."

6. “We cannot succeed when half of us are held back."

7. “Education is the power that can bring change to the world."

8. “We must tell girls their voices are important."

9. “If one man can destroy everything, why can’t one girl change it?"

10. “I raise up my voice not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard."

The Malala Fund & Nobel

Malala and her father co-founded the Malala Fund, a platform to support girls' education and raise awareness about the issue. They collaborated with the Vital Voices Global Partnership for the initiative. In December 2014, Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, becoming the youngest to receive such a pristine honor. She was designated a United Nations Messenger of Peace in 2017 to help raise awareness about the importance of girls' education. The young activist has won more than 40 awards and distinctions for her courage.

Malala at Oxford University

Malala studied philosophy, politics and economics at the University of Oxford. The formal education of her was completed in 2020. She got married in 2021 to Asser Malik, manager of Pakistan cricket governing body. Malala continues to work on the cause she started, as more than 130 million girls are out of school around the world, even today. She aspires to create a world where all girls can learn, grow, and lead.