Masoom Minawala Challenges Celebrity Focus at India Couture Week 2024 ‘Stars or Stitches’

India Couture Week 2024 concluded on Wednesday in New Delhi, featuring 14 spectacular shows with collections from some of the country's most esteemed designers. The event was marked by the presence of numerous celebrities who added glamour to the runway.

Tarun Tahiliani's Historic Moment

Among the highlights of the week was Tarun Tahiliani’s Otherworldly collection, which gained significant attention for its intricate embroideries and modern techniques. Due to high demand, many A-listers were left outside the venue, prompting Tahiliani to repeat the show to accommodate the eager crowd. This move was widely praised as a gesture of respect towards those supporting his business.

Celebrity Influence vs. Designer Artistry

While celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vicky Kaushal brought star power to the event, social media personality Masoom Minawala raised concerns about the emphasis on celebrity appearances over the actual designs. She questioned whether the focus on stars was overshadowing the hard work of artisans and marketers who bring the collections to life. Minawala highlighted the delicate balance between leveraging celebrity influence and allowing it to overshadow the artistry of the designs.

Buyers and Influencers: A Missed Focus?

Minawala also addressed the issue of actual buyers at prestigious fashion events, noting that the emphasis often falls on influential personalities rather than potential buyers. She questioned how designers reach their target audience, suggesting that the real buyers might not be in the front row but are still influenced by the coverage these events receive.

Role of Influencers in High Fashion Events

Minawala further questioned the impact of influencers at such high fashion events, suggesting that simply sitting in the front row in fashionable outfits might not be enough. She challenged her own industry to find more effective ways to drive impact and promote authentic voices that challenge the norm.

Supporting Emerging Designers

Minawala proposed that the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) should give emerging designers a platform to showcase their work at India Couture Week. This would provide new talents with an opportunity to present their unique designs and gain recognition.

Beyond Traditional Attires

In her conclusion, Minawala acknowledged the presence of traditional attires but emphasized that India Couture Week offered much more. She highlighted the allure of Amit Aggarwal’s innovative drapes, AJSK’s original music, and Rimzim’s youthful femininity, noting their potential to transcend borders.

India Couture Week 2024 was a blend of tradition and modernity, with a spotlight on the need to balance celebrity influence with the recognition of true craftsmanship and emerging talent.