Maternal Health Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance of the day

Maternal Health Awareness Day, observed annually on January 23, serves as a crucial reminder of the health challenges faced by new mothers globally. The day aims to raise awareness about postpartum health issues, maternal mortality, and the significance of adequate maternal healthcare after childbirth. This article explores the history, theme, and significance of Maternal Health Awareness Day, shedding light on the pressing need for continuous support and access to healthcare for new mothers.

History of Maternal Health Awareness Day:

The inaugural Maternal Health Awareness Day took place on January 23, 2017, in New Jersey. The initiative was spearheaded by the collaboration between The American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Tara Hansen Foundation, the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, the New Jersey Medical School, the New Jersey Obstetrical & Gynaecological Society, the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses, and the New Jersey Affiliate of the American College of Nurse-Midwives. Their collective effort aimed to raise awareness about maternal health issues and kickstart a tradition that continues to this day.

Theme for Maternal Health Awareness Day 2024:

The theme for Maternal Health Awareness Day 2024 is 'Access in Crisis,' underscoring the critical need for comprehensive healthcare access for women during their crucial postpartum phase. This theme emphasizes the importance of providing all-encompassing support to new mothers, addressing both physical and mental health aspects.

Significance of Maternal Health Awareness Day:

Maternal Health Awareness Day holds immense significance in highlighting the array of health challenges that new mothers face after childbirth. Postpartum depression, anxiety, insomnia, cardiovascular disease, infections, thyroid issues, urinary incontinence, and more are common issues requiring attention. The alarming maternal mortality rates, particularly among Black women in the United States and the overall maternal mortality ratio in India, underscore the urgency of improving maternal care globally.

Perinatal mood or anxiety disorders affect a significant percentage of women, with many suffering during pregnancy or in the first 12 months post-delivery. However, a substantial portion of affected individuals fails to seek help. Initiatives like Maternal Health Awareness Day play a pivotal role in encouraging open conversations and reducing the stigma associated with seeking mental health support.

The postpartum period also brings increased risks of infections, urinary and uterine tract complications, haemorrhage, pelvic floor dysfunction, and thyroid inflammation. Timely medical intervention and ongoing support from society, communities, governments, and family members are crucial for the well-being and recovery of new mothers.

Maternal Health Awareness Day serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges new mothers face and the imperative need for comprehensive healthcare and support. By understanding the diverse health issues associated with the postpartum period, society can work towards ensuring that mothers receive the care they deserve. 'Access in Crisis,' the theme for Maternal Health Awareness Day 2024, calls for a concerted effort to provide accessible and inclusive healthcare to women during this critical phase, ultimately contributing to a healthier and more resilient maternal population.

