Merry Christmas 2019: Celebrate this Christmas with amazing gift Ideas

Christmas! The magical nine-letter word that reciprocates happiness, fun, celebration, get together, and many more. This annual festival is religiously related to Christianity but is celebrated by one and all irrespective of creed. The popularity of such a beautiful commemoration can be seen right with people anticipating about gifts and deciding for attires and making plans for this day. The festival celebrating Christ's birth gives another opportunity to exchange gifts with your loved ones. Are you looking for better Merry Christmas Gifts ideas for the upcoming 25th December? Just stay on the page for some really amazing ideas for gifting the ones you admire.

Delightful Christmas Cakes





A Christmas celebration seems incomplete without the presence of a flavorsome Christmas cake. A delicious cake and the company of loved ones is what makes this day more wonderful. Plum cakes, cup cakes, puddings, dried fruit cakes, nutty cakes, vanilla cakes, red velvet cakes and fresh fruit cakes are among the most preferred choices for Xmas. Exclusive Santa Claus cream cakes are also popular during the Christmas season. Moreover, if you don't find enough time to visit close ones on this upcoming occasion, you can send Merry Christmas wishes with delectable cakes right to the doorstep of dear ones.



Customized Christmas Gifts





Customized or personalized gifts, by their very essence, reflect your special thought and feelings you put into your purchase. Besides, they are quite easy to create with the help of online gift portals these days just from the comfort of your home. You can create personalized gifts for stuff such as coffee mugs, t-shirts, photo frames, cushions, key-chains, etc. with the picture or name of the recipient, or just the first letter of him or her. Personally, I love getting and gifting such thoughtful gifts that bespeak one's heart and mind.



Send Merry Christmas Wishes with Gorgeous Flowers





Flowers are admired not just for their astounding appeal but also make one of the most sought after gifts for all occasions and festivities. For the forthcoming Christmas season, you can send a bunch of beautiful flowers right at the way of your near and dear ones. Since time immemorial, flowers are quite often used as the messenger of conveying heartiest feelings to the ones we love. Blooms are such offerings that can be gifted to individuals regardless of their age.



Christmas Tree





This Christmas, why not gift something that itself is a symbol of Jesus Christ? The very popular Christmas tree is mostly an evergreen coniferous tree, such as spruce, fir, or pine, or it can be an artificial tree having a similar appearance. Among Christians, it is considered as a sign of everlasting life with God. So it could be a mindful gift this Christmas for your family, friends, or anyone in your acquaintances. Decorated trees are also readily available in the market. If you find any difficulty in buying from the nearby market, you can turn to online shopping where there are plenty of options available to choose from. Give your choice of gifts a switch and send Christmas greetings to your dear ones with the Xmas tree.



Surprise With Impressive Gift Combos





One gift, when coupled with another meaningful stuff, gives you more joy of presenting gifts. Like the addition of chocolates with beautiful flowers is assured to make an impact. You can couple gifts and give your loved ones a lovely surprise this Christmas festival. There could be ample choices for Christmas combos like Christmas cakes with flowers bouquet, exotic chocolates with teddy, Christmas tree with decors, flowers with teddy, cake with a greeting card, and much more. You can pick the best Christmas gift hampers online, as well.



I hope the above-compiled Merry Christmas gift ideas helped you with enough insight for the nearing festival of joy!

CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR FRIENDS

Whether you have a bestie that you want to give something wonderful, or you have a posse of friends, we have the perfect Christmas gift ideas for friends ranging from expensive options to inexpensive yet personal ones that your friends will be thrilled to receive.

Alphabet A Mug - Stoneware





There is nothing better than a personalised gift for your friends, and this is one is as easy on your pocket as it is on your eyes. If you don't play secret Santa, then this is a great gift to give all your friends and is also gender-neutral. These alphabet mugs by Nicobar are inspired by India's heritage and flaunts the traditional Devnagri script on it. Gift it along with a set of coasters and a candle for a special friend.



Candy Cane Heart Crystal Ornament, Swarovski





Gifts that are timeless are cherished over generations and this ornament by Swarovski is a right step in that direction. Comprising of two crystal candy canes, these have more than 500 facets to refract light, making it an ideal tree or even a window ornament. Spread the festive cheer.



Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser, Serene House





Adulting can be difficult, but its always nice to come back home to a divine-smelling space to put your feet up and relax. If you agree, then this diffuser by Serene House encased in wood, makes for an ideal gift. Both functional and stylish, you can also trade these up for diffuser sticks and oils.



Green Banki Sue Plate, Ritu Kumar Home





It may seem a little traditional, but receiving a tableware set is always great. One can never have enough plates, especially if they come with Ritu Kumar's trademark prints on them. Gift wrap these to perfection and don't forget the 'Handle With Care' sticker.



DIY Candle Kit Amber Wood, Nappa Dori





Candles are a universal favourite whether you want to beautify the space or have the air smell like you just baked a cake. We love this Candle Kit by Nappa Dori that has a DIY aspect to it. Why not make it a fun group activity, by asking your friends over to create this together over food and drinks? A little bonding sesh never hurt.



CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR YOUR MAN

Men are always difficult to buy for, and if you are struggling to find the right gift for your main man, then here are some Christmas gift ideas for your boyfriend or husband. From technology to self-care, we have got everything covered,



Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional, Omega





A watch isn't just a great gift but is also an investment. If you want to give your man something luxurious that he will treasure, then present him with Omega's manual winding 'Speedmaster Professional' or "Moonwatch". Not only is Omega one of the most prolific names when it comes to the luxury watch industry, but this specific model was also worn by astronauts during the first American moon landing mission, Apollo11.



Bamboo Stereo Speaker, Ecohoy





Men and their toys is the common adage. Add another toy to your man's arsenal by gifting him this bamboo speaker by Ecohoy. Not only does it look gorgeous, but it is also sustainable. A gift with a cause, this can be both stylish and functional at once.



The Gentleman's Collection, Forest Essentials





With all the hype surrounding skincare, why not include your man into your routine? We all love men who are well-groomed and the Gentleman's Collection by Forest Essentials will ensure that your man is taken care of. Plus, this just means he will stop borrowing your skincare products.



Rugged Case For AirPods, Nomad





With Apple announcing yet another update of the AirPods, these wireless babies have to be one of the hottest accessories RN. And like for everything expensive and special, you need something equally special to store it. We approve of these rugged AirPods case by Nomad for the tech-obsessed. Minimal and stylish, the two-piece case is crafted from vegetable-tanned Horween leather and protects your AirPods at all times.



Minipresso NS, Wacaco





This is as much a gift for you as it is for your partner. If you are both bonafide coffee lovers, this is your answer. Travel-friendly, the revolutionary Minipresso NS is ideal for a hot cuppa espresso on the go. Just slide in a Nespresso pod, add water, and press for a steaming 45ml no matter where in the world you are. If you prefer to grind your own coffee beans, opt for the GR version.



CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR YOUR GIRL

When it comes to gifts for your girlfriend or wife, the options are endless making it more confusing than ever. If you are on the lookout for creative Christmas gift ideas for the special woman in your life, we have rounded up some luxe buys that she is sure to love.

Esotericum Panther Scented Candle, Gucci





A candle may not seem luxe or special enough, but when it's Gucci, it sure is. This scent combines the bitter aroma of Seville oranges with the intricacies of jasmine, finished with warm notes of leather and salt. It is packaged in an attractive white Richard Ginori porcelain holder with the image of the black panther on the front. The back is the phrase "Soave Amore," which translates to "a delicate love" making it perfect for your lady love.



Instax Mini 70 Instant Film Camera, Fujifilm





If your ladybug is also a shutterbug, then gift her this Instagrammable camera. Economically priced, this is fully automatic with optimised exposure, flash and focus features. It's super easy to use and comes with a self-timer, built-in selfie mode, and a tiny selfie mirror. No better way to capture special moments on holiday and anniversaries that in print with this.



Santal 33 Eau De Parfum, Le Labo





Perfumes are a very personal gift given that you wear it on you at all times. Give the mainstream brands and designer names a miss for Le Labo's Santal 33. A cult classic, it is famed for its intoxicating aroma of spicy, leathery, and musky notes. A unisex perfume, this fragrance has an addictive allure.



There is nothing more luxurious than the luxury of time. And ensure that your girl has a great time off and a good night's sleep with this silk-satin pyjama set by Olivia von Halle. Decorated with colourful chameleons and finished with lustrous mother-of-pearl buttons, these can also be worn outside your bedroom. Gift it to her with a silk eye mask and a matching silk pillow cover.

Alpha Hoop/Pendant, Misho





Personalising gifts add a special touch, and there is nothing quite as special as presenting jewellery that is customised. Buy her a Misho alphabet pendant that can also double as hoops. Trendy and stylish, she will thank you for these by wearing them all-year-around.



CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR KIDS

Times have changed, and with it, so have the demands of children. They now want to play with technology and are seeking intelligent gifts that dolls and toys. Here's a list of Christmas ideas for kids in keeping with the changing times and tastes.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower, Lego





Most of us have grown up building with Lego blocks, and it makes a great gift for kids across all ages and adults as well. This one is for the Harry Potter fans (who isn't?) and transports you into the magical world of Hogwarts with this Clock Tower Set. Spend some family time building blocks together, bonding over Lego.



Cupcake Maker, Fao Schwarz





Kids love cupcakes. Who are we kidding: everyone loves cupcakes. If your child enjoys making cupcakes and decorating them, then this cupcake maker makes a perfect gift. Ideal for any budding baker or a pastry enthusiast, this can be a great and fun way to spend quality time.



Pirates vs Royals Wooden Chess Set, Shumee





We love wooden and sustainable toys over plastic ones. Besides, chess is a right of passage for every child. Both learn and play together with this set. Giving traditional monochromatic chess a colourful update, this is perfect for the kids and sees the Royals and Pirates battling it out for treasure. The chess pieces also double as standalone toys.



Xbox One S Console, Microsot





Gaming never gets old and is a great gender-neutral gift. This Xbox One is one of the best gaming consoles right now. It has an unbelievable selection of games and is a must-have for kids and adults alike. With 500 GB of data for films and games, this will give your child years of fun.



View-Master Deluxe VR Viewer, Mattel





Virtual reality is trending RN, and this viewer is aimed towards the kids. It works with various smartphones and there are a number of compatible VR apps and games currently available for Android and iOS. Mattel has also included reels that trigger different augmented-reality experiences as a throwback to earlier times.



DIY CHRISTMAS GIFT IDEAS

Christmas shopping can get expensive, especially since it concludes a string of festivities that begin in October. If you want to pinch a few pennies but also gift something meaningful, personal and full of love, why not DIY your way to a perfect present?

Bake A Bundt Cake





A Bundt cake is as festive as it gets during Christmas. Why not bake one for your near and dear ones? Put your chef's hat on and follow these simple steps to prepare a cake chockfull with flavour and love.



Ingredients:

180g butter

225g caster sugar

¾ tsp almond extract

2 tsp baking powder

180g plain flour

75g ground almond

3 eggs

2 tbsp milk

3 tbsp cocoa powder mixed with 3 tbsp hot water to make a paste

100g dark chocolate chip

30g icing sugar

A bundt cake tin

Method

Step1: Heat the oven to 180C. Brush the bundt tin with melted butter.

Step 2: Mix the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add almond extract to it.

Step 3: Mix the baking powder, flour and ground almonds together. Beat in one egg at a time, adding a spoonful of the flour mixture in between. Repeat until all three eggs have been added. Add the remaining flour mixture and stir in the milk.

Step 4: Add the cocoa paste and chocolate chips to the batter and mix.

Step 5: Bake for 40 minutes.

Step 6: Let the cake cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack. Once cool, dust the cake with icing sugar.

DIY Mason Jar Soy Candle





Everyone loves candle, especially when they come packaged in adorable mason jars that carry a personal touch. Here's how you can make a soy candle easily with just a handful of ingredients.



Ingredients:

One packet of candle-making soy wax

One packet of candle wicks

One bottle of essential oil

One spatula

One heat-proof container

One double boiler

One thermometer

Method

Step 1: Measure out how much wax you would need to fill your container, and double it. That's how much wax you will need to melt.

Step 2: Pour the wax into your double boiler and allow to melt for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 3: When your candle wax is melted, it's time to add essential oils. Pour it into your melted wax and stir for a few seconds.

Step 4: The wick needs to be attached to the bottom of your container before you pour the wax. You can attach the wick by dipping it in the melting wax and sticking it to the bottom of the container.

Step 5: Before you pour the wax into your container, let it cool down until the temperature on the thermometer reads 140 degrees. Slowly pour the wax into your container.

Step 6: Your candle wick should be less than half an inch long. Trim the wick accordingly.

DIY Photo Garland





A DIY photo garland is a personal and thoughtful gift for a close friend. Super-easy to make and an effective gift, all it takes is a few polaroids and a string of fairy lights. This will light up your room and your Christmas.



Materials:

Fairy lights

Polaroid photos

Wooden mini pegs

Method

Step 1: Collect polaroid images of your friend and you, depending on how big you want the garland to be.

Step 2: Buy a string of fairy lights in a colour of your choice.

Step 3: Use the wooden pegs to attach the images to the fairy lights at regular intervals. And, the string is photo garland is ready to be plugged.

DIY Bodyscrub





Ingredients:



Himalayan fine pink salt

Unrefined virgin coconut oil

A mason jar

A wooden spoon

Two small bowls and one large bowl

Method

Step 1: Measure out 1.5 cups of the sea salt in a bowl. And measure out 1/3 cup of coconut oil in another.

Step 2: Combine the two in a large bowl and mix well using a large wooden spoon.

Step 3: Once its mixed thoroughly, transfer the mix into the mason jars.

Step 4: Personalise the jars using decorative labels and stick them using glue or tape.

DIY Vegan Chocolates





Prepare a batch of vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free chocolates for a healthy and delicious treat for your near and dear ones. Preparing them will be as fun as devouring these with your friends and family.



Ingredients:

1/2 cup cacao powder

1/2 cup melted virgin coconut oil

5–6 tablespoons maple syrup or honey

Method

Step 1: Mix all the ingredients in a medium-size bowl. Whisk them together using hand or a hand blender.

Step 2: Transfer the mixture into creative chocolate moulds. You can experiment with ingredients like nuts, dried fruits, and seeds to make it interesting.

Step 3: Place in the freezer for about 2-3 hour and remove them from the moulds. Your chocolates are ready.