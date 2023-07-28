Millet Marvels launches an exclusive millet Restaurant at RGI Airport

Millet Marvels - a start-up incubated at Nutrihub, ICAR-IIMR; and GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., in association with the Indian Institute of Millets Research (ICAR-IIMR) & Nutrihub; announced the launch of the first of its kind millet exclusive Millet Marvels Restaurant in an airport, at the RGI Airport.

The Restaurant was formally inaugurated by Dr C Tara Satyavathi, Director, ICAR-IIMR and Dr B Dayakar Rao, CEO, Nutrihub; Pradeep Panicker, President & CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL); Rishika Reddy, Executive Director, Millet Marvels and Dr Bharat Reddy, Founder & CEO, Millet Marvels, graced the occasion.









Dr C Tara Satyavathi, speaking on the occasion said, “This being the International year of millets, Government of India is taking all steps to push millets not just in India but across the globe. Recently we had the visit of Agriculture ministers of G20 to IIMR, they learnt and understood the importance and benefits of millets. In a discussion of Soumya Swaminathan the former director of Indian Council of Medical Research; it came out very strongly that the acceptance of millets will be very easy if doctors prescribe. After the prime minister of India stated millets as a super food, several countries are approaching us to understand the know-how and production processes. There is tremendous export potential for millets of approximately 200 to 300 tonnes in a couple of decades as people are going for gluten free foods, millets don’t have gluten. Millets are organic foods and have potential to withstand high temperatures as the temperatures rise, they need very less water, carbon footprints of millets is low.”









Dr B Dayakar Rao, CEO, Nutrihub said, “At the Indian Institute of Millet Research, we built the value chain and established Nutrihub which is housing about 400 start-ups and nurturing them for the past five years, it has been a great success. When Government is promoting millets, we are technology ready and that is very important. The brand Millet Marvels is doing great and can go well beyond India to Africa, America etc. If the elite who travel by Air patronise millets and the associated glamour that comes with it can popularise millet and the consumption will rise. Millets are climate resilient and are strong in terms of nutrition.”





“Millet Marvels with its foray into RGI Airport, will be replicating the success across airports in India. We are setting up an USDA and BRC certified millet processing unit in Sultanpur, which will start production from December and help us spread our wings across the country. We have made a private investment of Rs 15 crs in the unit, will employ hundred people, 50% of which will be women,” says Rishika Reddy.



“People are now aware of evils of refined foods, of sugars and the whites and many are trying to make a shift in their lives, especially the processed food we will be making at the new factory at Sultanpur, the instant foods made from millets will be quick meal but rooted in health benefits,” she added.











Pradeep Panicker said, “The Indian population is looking to bring into the kitchen, this year is the year of millet, so it’s very important and opportune time for Hyderabad airport to be associated with a brand which is looking to changing the way we eat and become more healthier. It’s a good initiative, we opened the first outlet today. I tasted the food, very tasty and reasonably priced. This is a good begging, we are opening another store inside the security old area at the departure level. We are happy to be the first airport were Millet Marvel is opening its shop. They have a plan to take it all over India, so happy about it and we will be supporting at our airports.”









Millet Marvels started in the year 2020, has five outlets currently in the city, three of which are own outlets including the one launched at RGI airport today and two franchisee outlets. Millet Marvels has won several awards and felicitations including the coveted "Best Startup" award from Nutrihub, ICAR-IIMR.



“Millet Marvels is immensely pleased to launch the outlet of millets at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport. It is a maiden initiative made by any airport in the country. This gesture comes at the time when the world is celebrating International Year of Millets, and this airport has taken a step towards promoting millets and making its patrons conscious of the benefits of millets. Opening a millet outlet in Airport is a big milestone and a game changer for millets itself. We will be placing instant millet foods at super markets shortly,” says Dr Bharath Reddy.









The extensive millet platter offered at the Millet Marvels include Millet Idly, Millet Vada, Millet Dosa, Millet Schezwan Pizza Dosa, Millet Uthappam, Pongal, Upma, Millet Poori, Millet Aloo Paratha, Millet Aloo Samosa; Millet Mirchi Bajji; Millet Punugulu; Millet Egg Bonda; Millet Chicken Pakoda; Millet Veg or nonveg puff; Millet Veg or nonveg hotdog; Millet veg or nonveg grill sandwich; Millet Veg or nonveg club sandwich; Millet muffin; Millet Brownies; Millet Cookies; Ragi Cookies; Millet Veg or nonveg burger; Millet different flavours pastry; Millet different flavours croissants; Millet Full Meal Veg Combo; Millet Full Meal Non-Veg Combo; Millet Mini Meal Combo; Millet Sambar Meal; Millet Curd Meal; Millet Chapatis with veg or non-veg; Millet Phulkas with veg or non veg; Millet Chicken Dum Biryani; Millet Veg Soft/ Schezwan Noodles; Millet Egg/ Schezwan Soft Noodles; Millet Chicken soft/ Schezwan Noodles; Millet Mooringa soft noodles etc.

