- YS Jagan virtually starts 11 Food Processing Units across the state
- Elevate Your Home’s Ambiance with These 6 Enchanting Decor Plants
- Confirmed: Thalapathy to give a guest appearance in SRK’s ‘Jawan’
- Unaware of the conspiracy to topple the government in Singapore: CM Siddaramaiah
- Miss Italy bans transgender women from participating in beauty pageant
- MRI machine lying defunct in MKCG for 9 months
- Sona Belson completes 2000 courses in a short span of 100 days
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-25-2023
- 'Nityakalyanam' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam
- Free Joint Replacement Surgeries for retired teachers in Bengaluru
Highlights
Miss Italy patron PatriziaMirigliani said contestants must be “women of birth” and the competition would not jump on the “shiny bandwagon of trans activism”
The Miss Italy pageant has banned transgender contestants from participating in the beauty pageant.
Miss Italy patron PatriziaMirigliani said contestants must be "women of birth" and the competition would not jump on the "shiny bandwagon of trans activism."
The statement comes just weeks after Rikkie Valerie Kolle made history by becoming the first transgender woman to win Miss Netherlands.
