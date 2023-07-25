  • Menu
Miss Italy bans transgender women from participating in beauty pageant

Miss Italy patron PatriziaMirigliani said contestants must be “women of birth” and the competition would not jump on the “shiny bandwagon of trans activism”

The Miss Italy pageant has banned transgender contestants from participating in the beauty pageant.

Miss Italy patron PatriziaMirigliani said contestants must be "women of birth" and the competition would not jump on the "shiny bandwagon of trans activism."

The statement comes just weeks after Rikkie Valerie Kolle made history by becoming the first transgender woman to win Miss Netherlands.



