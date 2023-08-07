Moj Singing Stars: India's Largest Short Video App Brings You the Ultimate Musical Showdown!

Get ready to witness the ultimate musical showdown as Moj, India’s largest short video app launches the Moj Singing Stars campaign, starting August 7th. The week-long singing battle ending on the 13th of August will see creators from across the country showcase their singing talent in three fiery rounds, vying for exciting cash prizes. With each round, held at 7:00 PM IST, the focus will be on themes like old-school songs, audience choice, and 90s vs 2000s with the intensity and fervor soaring as we reach the finale. Through virtual gifting, Moj viewers may support their favorite creators and take them one step closer to winning.



Talking about the campaign Shashank Shekhar, Senior Director, Content and Strategy Moj &ShareChat said "There's no greater means of uniting music enthusiasts and their audience than a live musical event. Moj Singing Stars presents a one-of-a-kind musical spectacle where our exceptional creators lead you on an unforgettable journey, engaging in epic singing battles to vie for the coveted title of India's most beloved singing sensation. At Moj, we've always been committed to nurturing an inclusive space for young India to flaunt their talent through the most captivating formats. This campaign promises an unmatched platform for music content creators to shine, leaving an indelible mark as digital music superstars."

❖ The first round, themed Childhood Memories, will run for 3 days, from August 7th to 9th, where creators will take the audience on a nostalgia trip with songs from their childhood and also share personal stories related to the songs in fun rounds of creator battles. Competing with over 1500 live streams, the top 100 creators who receive the maximum virtual gifts from the audience will advance to the next round.

❖ As part of round two with the Farmaish/Song Request theme, creators will pass the baton to their audiences to pick the song. Running from August 10th to the 12th, creators will fight it out live in creator battles as they dish out a rendition of the song requested by the audience. The audience will decide the creator who sang it better by sending virtual gifts to the singer of their choice. After approximately 400 + live streams, the top 100 creators will move on to the final round.

❖ In the third and final round on the 13th of August, creators will indulge in an ultimate music battle of the 90s vs 2000s. In over 100 live streams, creators will join each other as they belt out their favorite Sufi and Bollywood numbers while the viewers decide which creators reign in this finale battle.

At the culmination of the campaign, the creators with the best singing performances and maximum gifting will be announced as winners. Furthermore, top giftersthroughout the rounds will have the chance to receive cashback on their gifts. The creators and gifters stand a chance to win exciting cash prizes.

Moj Live has evolved into an ideal platform for music content creators across the country to showcase their talent while they engage a huge audience base, by leveraging its real-time and entertaining format. With creative battle-based competitions, creators can boost their reach and visibility, garner support and appreciation, and increase their earnings via virtual gifting opportunities. Moj talents in the past have also had the opportunity to associate with renowned record labels like Sony Music India, Tips, Universal Music Group, Saregama and Warner Musicmaking a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.

If you are a singing talent, then get ready to battle it out and showcase your flair in this ultimate musical showdown. As a viewer, support your favorite singing talents and enjoy the musical extravaganza to see who emerges as the ultimate winner.