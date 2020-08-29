Muharram 2020: Ambrosial Hyderabadi Dum Ke Roat

Muharram 2020: Dum ke roat are baked/cooked on dum, these are sweet and crispy sooji and maida flat cookies kind of delicacies specially prepared in Muharram. These are crunchy from the outside, but softer inside that gets melt in your mouth. This confectionery has the all richness in them, containing dry fruits, khoa, exotic saffron, and glorious ghee.



Recipe of Dum Ke Roat

Ingredients Needed:

All-purpose flour / Maida – 4 cups

Fine Semolina/ Sooji – 2 cups

Granulated Sugar – 4 cups

Almonds – 1 cup

Pistachios – 1/2 cup

Cashews – 1/2 cup

Raisins (Black) – 1/2 cup

Saffron threads – 2 pinch

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Baking powder – 1 1/2 tbsp

Khoya – 1 cup

Ghee – 2 cups, diluted

Warmed Milk – 2 cups or as required

Method of Preparing Ambrosial Dum Ke Roat

Soak the dry fruits overnight in cold water, next morning peel the skin and slice them finely. If you don't have enough time, boil them till they get smooth and then peel them. Remember you should not soak raisins.

Add khoya and the warmed milk in a mixer and blend it to a smooth paste.

Take a big bowl, and mix sooji, maida, sugar, baking powder and cardamom powder. Now add ghee and few nuts and mix properly. Knead to make the dough. Cover this dough and rest it for at least one hour. Later, check the dough, and knead it again if you feel it needs to get softer. If needed, leave it for one more hour till it gets soft and supple.

Ensure that the dough is sticky enough, grease your palm with ghee and start preparing the roat by flattening them into (roat) cookies like shape, but before that preheat the oven to 185 C. Make it around 6 inches in diameter and arrange on a greased foil-lined baking sheets. Gently press few sliced dry fruits on top of each roat.

Wait! Don't forget to wear your oven glove and place the baking sheets in the oven and bake for around 10-15 minutes. The sides and base should nicely get browned. Now, switch to broil on low setting for 2-5 minutes till toppings get a bit toasted and allow it to cool.

Now you need to remove the baking sheets from the oven. Cooldown the roat and store them in an airtight container. Now you can enjoy the tasty, crispy roat whenever you want to eat.