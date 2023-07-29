Muharram 2023: Messages and Quotes to Share

Muharram is the Islamic lunar calendar's first month, marking the Muslim community's new year. It is considered the second holiest month in the Islamic calendar after Ramadan. The month is also observed as the remembrance of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. The Muslim community considers it the mourning period when they mourn the death of Hazrat Imam in the battle of Karbala.



The initial 10 days of Muharram are considered the mourning period, of which the 10th day is marked as Ashura as the mourning period ends. While the Sunni community marks the day by fasting, some members of the Shia community also flog themselves, attempting to recreate the suffering experienced by Hazrat Imam Hussain during the battle. This year July 29 marks the day of Ashura.

These are some of the messages and quotes he can share with his friends and family.

Muharram 2023: Messages

1. In this holy month of Muharram, may Allah give you the strength to replicate the sufferings of Hussein Ibn Ali on the day of Ashura! Wishing you a blessed Islamic year!

2. May the Lord above always be on your side to show you the right path and help you make the correct choice in life!

3. Forgive those who have hurt you; show them mercy like you want Allah to forgive you for your mistakes and show understanding for you.

4. Muharram reminds us all always to embrace peace and happiness and spread the message of brotherhood and togetherness!

5. This Muharram, may Allah bless you with health, wealth, peace, and happiness! May the Lord above always be on your side to show you the right path and help you make the correct choices in life!

Muharram 2023: Quotes

1. “Surely the reckoning of months, in the sight of Allah, is twelve months, laid down in Allah’s decree on the day when He created the heavens and the earth; and out of these months, four are sacred. That is the true ordainment. Do not, therefore, wrong yourselves, with respect to these months." - Quran 9:36

2. “The best among you is the one who learns the Quran and teaches it." - Prophet Muhammad

3. “The best fast after Ramadan is Allah’s month Al-Muharram." - Prophet Muhammad