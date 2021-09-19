My father’s illness made me think of Astrology, says Dr Rama Latcha Rao

Dr Rama Latcha Rao Chamarthi is an MBA graduate made a mark in Astrology and received Doctorate in it.Dr Rama Latcha Rao Chamarthi is an MBA graduate made a mark in Astrology and received Doctorate in it. International Astrology Federation (IAF), which is an American Reasearch Organisation certified Chamarthi as International Astrologer for his services in Astrology industry.

Dr Rama Latcha Rao Chamarthi, who is an MBA Finance graduate made a mark in Astrology and also received Doctorate in it. International Astrology Federation (IAF), which is an American Reasearch Organisation certified Chamarthi as International Astrologer for his services in Astrology industry. Chamarthi, also learned Vedas simultaneously with his graduation course. His 32,000 hours of struggle helped Rama Sharma to achieve his dream of getting Doctorate and also got him appreciation with titles such as "Jyothishya Ratna", "Jyothishya Praveena", "Vaasthu Ratna", "Jyothishya Vidyasagar" and "Gurubrahma Puraskara". He shared us about Astrology, Vaasthu and his journey with 'The Hans India'. Let's have a look into it.

How is your feeling while getting Doctorate and getting certified by IAF?

It was definitely a dream come true moment for me. I always wanted to see Doctor before my name in my childhood days. That childhood dream became possible with my interest and hardwork. Certified by IAF is like boost-up which gives more energy and enthusiasm in future.

Tell us about your childhood and how did you get your interest in Astrology and Vaasthu?

I finished my schooling in Bendapudi from East Godavari district and college studies in Annavaram. From my ancestors, I also learned Vedas simultaneously with my academics. My father used to do priesthood in Annavarm temple (Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthnam). He used to go by cycle daily and walk on steps but one day he was hospitalized with heart-attack and Doctors said that, his cholesterol levels were high. It shocked me and made me think of the Astrology. From there, I got interest on the subject and while going deep, some facts really surprised me and made me to choose this as my career.

What does Astrology means? How can we believe it?

Astrology is also part of science. Each planet shows impact on each body part at a certain time. Astrology is nothing but saying what happens with the help of planets and panchaboothas. It is not only for one caste or one religion. Every living thing comes into it.

There were many types of Astrology. Some says by date of birth and place of birth, some says by seeing handprints, some says by parrot and some says by facial features. Which one is genuine?

All are sub-plots of Astrology only. Date, time and place of birth is now we generally follow. The remaining were followed in olden days as people doesn't have perfect timings in those days, the remaining methods were used.

What is the relation between Vaasthu and Astrology?

Astrology is based on nine planets and Vaasthu is based on eight directions. But both are inter-linked to each other. Vaasthu is seen for a building or land. It plays a major role in an individual growth or downfall. For example, Vaasthu acts like driver for a vehicle. If the vehicle punctures, passengers cannot move.