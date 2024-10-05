Natasa Stankovic spotted shooting for a song in Chandigarh

After being in the news for her separation with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, it seems like Natasa Stankovic is back to work as the actress was recently spotted shooting for a song in Chandigarh.

Post announcing her separation, Natasa had moved to Serbia with son Agastya. However, she returned to India a while back leaving people wondering the reason for her return. Now, according to sources, the actress has returned to resume work. While the song is an independent music video or a part of a film or a web series isn't yet known, however as per the source, Natasa wants to now focus all her energy on her professional life. The dance number is being touted to present her in a different light and she has reportedly prepared for it with gusto.

Natasa was last seen on screen in the 2020 web series Flesh, and she also did some dance numbers in the 2019 releases Jhootha Kahin Ka, Yaaram and The Body. She stayed away from work to focus on raising Agastya, and now that he has grown up, she is all set to hit the ground running.