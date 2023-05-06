National Beverage Day

Beverages have existed, in one form or another, almost since the beginning of mankind. Of course, people ad to drink something, so before there was Coca-Cola there was water, simple as that.

However, as the millennia went by, people began to create new and interesting types of beverages.

Today, beverages are divided into at least 19 categories, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, caffeinated beverages, barley-based beverages, maize beverages, rice drinks and so on.

The first recorded beers were made in ancient Egypt, where it was so weak that even children drank it.