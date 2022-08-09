From the scent of a rare first edition book found in an old time book collection, to a crisp, fresh book at the local supermarket, the very sight of a book can bring back delightful memories.



Reading as a child, enjoying the short stories, the long books and the ability to lose yourself in a story so powerful that at the end you are asking yourself where to get the next book in the series. This day is for the reader in all of us, the celebration of National Book Lovers Day!