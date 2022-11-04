If there is one day that we always look forward to, it is National Candy Day! After all, who doesn't love the excuse to eat as much candy as they want? We hope your sweet tooth is ready for this one! Whether you are a fan of soft candies, the sour-type, hard candies, or any other sort of treat; you will be able to enjoy sweets galore on National Candy Day. Sounds pretty good to us! You can even use this as an opportunity to try any candies that you have not had a chance to experience yet.