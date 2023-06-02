Live
- YS Viveka murder: CBI court adjourns hearing on YS Bhaskar Reddy's bail plea, asks CBI to file counter
- Hyderabad: Not all minorities vote for AIMIM, flays KTR
- Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him ‘doyen of Indian cinema’
- OTT releases to watch for in June, 2023
- State government ignores Governor on Telangana Formation Day celebrations
- Eye drops slow nearsightedness progression in kids: Study
- A unique amalgamation of sport and fashion
- RTC drivers love their profession and work with commitment: Sajjanar
- ‘Neela Nannila’ is a lovely melody from “7:11 PM”
- This film will break boundaries that both ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’ haven’t done: Rana Daggubati
National Donut Day
Of course, we don’t need a reason to celebrate National Donut Day. For some people, we are betting that they wish every day was in honor of this special treat. However, this day has special significance, and this goes all the way back to the events of the First World War.
There wasn’t a lot for our soldiers to cheer about when they risked life and limb on a daily basis, but National Donut Day came to pass, in part, due to the efforts of a doctor in the military in the first World War who sought to brighten the day of the wounded soldiers he worked on. On his first day to the Military Base, he purchased 8 dozen doughnuts and gave one to each soldier he worked on.
