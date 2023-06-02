Of course, we don’t need a reason to celebrate National Donut Day. For some people, we are betting that they wish every day was in honor of this special treat. However, this day has special significance, and this goes all the way back to the events of the First World War.

There wasn’t a lot for our soldiers to cheer about when they risked life and limb on a daily basis, but National Donut Day came to pass, in part, due to the efforts of a doctor in the military in the first World War who sought to brighten the day of the wounded soldiers he worked on. On his first day to the Military Base, he purchased 8 dozen doughnuts and gave one to each soldier he worked on.