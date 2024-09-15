National Engineers Day: Hindustan Zinc’s Engineers Driving Operational Excellence in Indian Zinc Manufacturing Industry

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer, proudly acknowledges the invaluable contributions of its vast engineering talent pool in driving operational excellence across the Indian zinc manufacturing landscape. With thousands of engineers across diverse disciplines such as mining, metallurgy, chemical, mechanical, safety, civil, and IT, Hindustan Zinc remains committed to fostering India’s self-reliance in zinc and related industries.

The scale of operations at Hindustan Zinc provides a chance to young engineers to leverage advanced technologies that enhance productivity, sustainability, and safety. From core functions of mining to new upcoming fields of AI/ML & automation, engineers at Hindustan Zinc have a chance to explore various fields of operations within the company. Powered by such technological advancements Hindustan Zinc is eliminating physical labor associated with the sector and creating a sustainable & standardized work experience.

These engineers oversee world-class facilities, including the world’s largest zinc-lead smelter at Chanderiya, the world’s largest underground zinc mine at Rampura Agucha, and one of the world’s top three silver-producing mines at Sindesar Khurd. They also manage operations at India’s first zinc smelter in Debari and the world’s oldest zinc mine at Zawar, underscoring their role in propelling Hindustan Zinc to its global leadership position in zinc and silver production.

Hindustan Zinc’s operational expertise drives top-tier performance and ensures the efficient production of topmost-quality zinc. By collaborating with global technology providers and innovative startups, the company equips its workforce with cutting-edge skills and deep domain knowledge. Technologies such as tele-remote systems, line of sight mucking and AI/ML driven solutions in mining allow operations to be controlled remotely, improving efficiency and reducing operational downtimes. The deployment of strapping robots in smelting facilities and 3D mapping technologies in mine exploration ensures precise material handling and safer extraction processes, leading to enhanced production. These innovative advancements underscore Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to operational excellence in zinc manufacturing to support India’s robust growth and development

Arun Misra, CEO and Whole-time Director, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, stated, "Hindustan Zinc is proud to recognize the exceptional work of engineers, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to excellence and their ability to overcome challenges. Our engineers are committed and helping us shape the future of mining and infrastructure development, contributing directly to India’s GDP and economic self-sufficiency."

Hindustan Zinc is focused on innovation and efficiency that supports the growth of India’s GDP with its engineers driving continuous improvements in productivity and sustainability. The company’s engineers are committed to enabling the country to compete more effectively on the global stage.

As a world leader in zinc manufacturing, Hindustan Zinc offers its engineers vast learning opportunities, accelerating career growth through exposure to diverse verticals, rich job content, and capacity-building initiatives. The company also emphasizes employee well-being by providing world-class amenities such as gyms, health centers, and sports complexes, supporting personal and professional development.

