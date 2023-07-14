Of course, National French Fry Day was created in order to celebrate this amazing food dish! Whether you have French fries when you get McDonald’s or you often cook your own fries at home, there is no denying that the addition of this potato dish can take any sort of meal to the next level. Therefore, it is only right that we have a National French Fry Day, so that we can indulge in as many French fries as we want and not feel guilty about it.

National French Fry Day used to be celebrated on July 13th every year but, as of 2023, now occurs on the second Friday in July.