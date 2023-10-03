National Fruit at Work Day, History, Activities and Facts

National Fruit at Work Day, celebrated on the first Tuesday in October, October 3 this year, is a day set aside to encourage people to reduce their consumption of coffee and junk food and adopt a healthy lifestyle. healthier work life. Can you believe National Fruit at Work Day has been around for over 21 years? Yes, it's been around for a while. The day celebrates each fruit that has given us its delicious juiciness and encouragement in work performance. In fact, National Fruit at Work Day falls around the time when many fruits, known to increase productivity, come into season. That includes berries, bananas and apples.

HISTORY OF NATIONAL FRUIT AT WORK DAY

The story of National Fruit at Work Day began during the dot-com era, when the founder of The FruitGuys discovered unhealthy eating behaviour among San Francisco-area employees. People were too busy to get healthy meals, so they settled for coffee and junk food. That led him to establish The FruitGuys in 1998, which delivers fruit to people at work across the United States.

In 2000, The FruitGuys announced National Fruit at Work Day as a day "to celebrate the importance of healthy snacks in the workplace and honour the food that successfully fuels a busy day." Every National Fruit at Work Day, The FruitGuys offers interested businesses in the US a complimentary mini fruit box for their offices.

NATIONAL FRUIT DAY AT WORK ACTIVITIES

Enter the National Fruit at Work Day Diorama Dramatic Photo Contest

Do you consider yourself creative? Every National Fruit at Work Day, The FruitGuys hosts a diorama drama photo contest that people can enter by submitting a photo of their fruit diorama. The winner will receive free fresh fruit for an entire month! If you're interested, visit the National Fruit at Work Day website to find out about this year's contest and start working on your fruit diorama idea.

Dress up as your favourite fruit

We dare you! We really do. National Fruit at Work Day offers a unique opportunity to be your favourite fruit. If your workplace has relaxed dress codes, you can celebrate this fruit day by dressing as your favourite fruit to work. If not, you can organize a fruit costume party after work.

Campaign for a healthy snack at work

You can celebrate National Fruit at Work Day by raising awareness about healthy snacks at work and asking your employer to improve office nutrition. You can also share fresh fruits with your colleagues during lunch.

5 FACTS ABOUT FRUITS THAT WILL SURPRISE YOU

Apples are more effective than caffeine.

An apple contains a large amount of natural sugar that can provide you with enough energy throughout the day without the jitters and mood swings associated with caffeine.

Pumpkins, cucumbers, and avocados are fruits.

Contrary to popular belief, pumpkins, cucumbers, and avocados are fruits, not vegetables.

Purple and blue fruits improve memory

Research has shown that natural purple and blue fruits, such as blueberries and concord grapes, help reverse memory loss and improve motor skills.

Pineapples are berries.

Pineapples are not a variety of apples but a collection of fused berries.

Mangos are the most consumed fruit

Mangos overtook people's favourite fruits such as apples and bananas as the most consumed fruits in the world.

WHY WE LOVE NATIONAL FRUIT DAY AT WORK

Fruit improves productivity at work

According to research, eating vegetables and fruits throughout the day will help you maintain consistent energy levels and mood and increase your concentration and memory. These include fruits such as blueberries, strawberries, avocado and eggplant.

Promotes the need for a healthy work lifestyle

We are what we eat. When making snack decisions during work hours, most of us tend to opt for burgers, fries, or soda to get that quick boost of energy. But these foods only provide a short period of high energy followed by a major depression that leaves you completely exhausted. To maintain the energy and health necessary for your work performance, stock up on fruits and less on junk food!

Fruit saves lives

Fruits are a crucial element of a balanced diet. They contain the right amount of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and plant chemicals needed to safeguard you against the leading causes of death — heart disease, cancer, and high blood pressure.