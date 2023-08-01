National Girl Friend’s Day

Let us begin with what Girl Friend’s Day is – the day of the girl friend. A girl, well that definition is well and obvious for the most part. Occasional bending of that term may apply, but we all know what it means for each of us. A friend is a person to whom one knows and with whom one has a bond of mutual affection.

That doesn’t mean sexual relations, just relations. We all have relations, and a friend is one who has a close relationship with us, no matter the context, it is that relationship that details them as a friend. On August 1, 2004, Mistress Susan created a special day just for girl friends to express gratitude to one another. It’s a great chance to take your girl friends to go to the park, to a Broadway play, out to eat at a restaurant opening, see an indie movie, or to an upscale spa, perhaps!