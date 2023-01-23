There is no official reason to celebrate National Handwriting Day, but it is there so that people can appreciate the art of handwriting. Getting the chance to be your individual, and having a day where you can sit back and appreciate the art of handwriting is what this day is all about. In a generation of computers and electronics, it is important not to forget the importance of handwriting and how much we would be relying on this form of communication should technology cease to work!



Whether you are an adult or a child, this day gives you the chance to practice your handwriting skills, and you could even have a competition among the people you know about who have the best handwriting. It might sound a bit crazy, but you never know how fun it could be until you give it a go!