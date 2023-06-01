National Nail Polish Day: Try Right Away

Nail polish is a staple in our cosmetic regimens. Playing with summer nail colours is always nice. In fact, you can experiment with your best, brightest, and boldest nail designs of the year during these warm months.

Here are some nail polish tips to help you achieve a great manicure:



Prepare your nails: Before applying nail polish, make sure your nails are clean, dry, and free from any old polish or oils. Trim and shape your nails, and gently push back your cuticles using a cuticle pusher.

Use a base coat: Applying a base coat is essential as it helps the nail polish adhere better and prevents staining. It also provides a smoother surface for the polish application. Allow the base coat to dry completely before applying the color.

Apply thin coats: When applying nail polish, it's better to apply thin, even coats rather than thick ones. Thick coats take longer to dry and are more prone to smudging and chipping. Start with a thin layer and let it dry before applying the next coat.

Keep the layers thin and even: Apply the polish in three strokes - one stroke down the center and one on each side. Avoid excessive brush strokes, as they can create streaks or unevenness. The key is to be patient and build up the color with multiple thin layers if needed.

Allow proper drying time: Each coat of nail polish should be given enough time to dry before applying the next one. If you apply a new coat too soon, it can cause smudging and ruin your manicure. It's best to wait at least a couple of minutes between coats.

Seal the colour with a top coat: To protect your nail polish and extend its longevity, always finish with a top coat. A good top coat adds shine, helps prevent chipping, and seals the color. Apply the top coat over the fully dried color layers and extend it slightly over the nail tips to enhance durability.

Be mindful of drying time: Nail polish can take some time to fully dry, so it's important to avoid activities that can damage your fresh manicure during this time. Try to minimize contact with water, avoid harsh chemicals, and be gentle when handling objects until your nails are completely dry.

Maintain your manicure: To make your nail polish last longer, be mindful of activities that can chip or damage the polish. Use gloves when doing household chores or tasks that involve heavy use of your hands. Additionally, you can apply a fresh layer of top coat every few days to help maintain the shine and durability of your manicure. Remember, practice makes perfect, so don't be discouraged if your manicure doesn't turn out perfect the first time. With time and experience, you'll develop your own techniques and achieve beautiful results.