There's been a strong movement lately to return to the days when beards were seen as a strong statement of masculinity.

In a bold countermovement, National No Beard Day comes along to convince men to take a razor to that magnificently furry face and return to a baby smooth complexion.

While some of us feel this is nothing worse than purest heresy (unless we can convince those hipsters to shave), National No Beard Day adherents feel a clean face is a lovely face.