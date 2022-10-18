  • Menu
National No Beard Day

National No Beard Day
National No Beard Day

There’s been a strong movement lately to return to the days when beards were seen as a strong statement of masculinity.

In a bold countermovement, National No Beard Day comes along to convince men to take a razor to that magnificently furry face and return to a baby smooth complexion.

While some of us feel this is nothing worse than purest heresy (unless we can convince those hipsters to shave), National No Beard Day adherents feel a clean face is a lovely face.

