National Organ Donor Day is a holiday that celebrates all those people who have helped save people's lives by donating blood, marrow, tissue, and even organs. It's a holiday that drives home exactly how amazing and giving the human spirit is because it pays tribute to so many people who have donated of themselves, often to help save the life of someone they've never met.

So, how can you celebrate National Organ Donor Day? It's quite easy, and don't worry because you don't have to go out and actually find someone who needs an organ. You can take a small step by donating some blood, which is a completely painless process. However, your blood could be instrumental in saving someone's life because blood transfusions are responsible for saving millions of lives annually.