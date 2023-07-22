National Parents’ Day 2023: Date, history, significance and ways to celebrate this day

National Parents' Day celebrates and thanks parents for their love, sacrifices, and commitment to raise and care for their children. The occasion encourages people to show appreciation and affection to their parents or other father figures to recognise their significant influence on their children's lives. Parental love is paramount to helping a child through the trials and tribulations of life. Since no one else can compare to your steadfast support and care, National Parents' Day is a fantastic opportunity to express our heartfelt love and appreciation. From the history to the meaning, this is everything you need to know about this day.

When is National Parents’ Day 2023

National Parents' Day, celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday in July, honours fathers and their selfless sacrifices. This year, we will celebrate and honour parents on July 23rd.

History of National Parents’ Day

National Father's Day dates back to 1994 when President Bill Clinton signed a congressional resolution designating the fourth Sunday in July as an official day to celebrate fathers.

Significance of National Parents’ Day

National Parents' Day is of great significance as it is an annual celebration dedicated to honouring and appreciating fathers for their selfless love, sacrifices, and guidance in shaping their children's lives.

Ways to Celebrate National Parents’ Day

Spend quality time: Arrange a special day with your parents, participating in their favourite pastimes or making new memories.

Express your gratitude: Compose a meaningful letter, card, or poem thanking them for everything they have done for you.

Prepare a meal: Whether it's breakfast in bed or a handmade dinner, treat them to a nice meal.

Family reunion: Plan a reunion to rejoice with your extended family and make enduring memories.

Gift-giving: Show them you know and care about them by giving them thoughtful presents that align with their hobbies or requirements.