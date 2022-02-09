While it's impossible to know for sure, some people might say that National Pizza Day got its beginning in the 10th century in Naples, Italy. This is when records first show the presence of what has now become modern-day pizza. It started out as a simple flatbread spread with sauce and sprinkled with cheese. It is likely that the first people who made this as a creative snack for their families had no idea the sensation that they had whipped up and what it would become.



Pizza eventually made its mark on America in 1905. In New York City, a pizzeria called Lombardi's created the spark that would light hearts across the country from then until now – and with no conceivable end in sight. And 1905 was the year that Lombardi's was granted the first mercantile license to make pizza issued in the United States. Amazingly, Lombardi's is still in business! For those who want to taste that first real pizza to hit American shores, head over to Little Italy in Manhattan and check them out.

It is estimated that the first National Pizza Day probably began some time in the early 2000s, but whenever it started, it now deserves to be celebrated each and every year!