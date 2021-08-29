The National Sports Day is celebrated on 29 August, on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, who is regarded as nation's greatest hockey player of all time.

Popularly known as 'The Wizard' for his magical touch, superb control, creativity and extraordinary goal-scoring feats, Chand was instrumental in taking Indian hockey to greater heights under his talismanic leadership.

The late hockey player had led India to three Olympic gold medals in the years – 1928, 1932 and 1936. He had scored over 400 goals in 22 years, spanning from 1926 to 1948.

He was bestowed with India's third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan in 1956. Regarded as the greatest of all-time, Chand also served in the Indian Army and brought laurels to the country.

The noteworthy memorial for him is the Major Dhyan Chand Award, the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports and games in India.