While the idea of good sportsmanship has been around for centuries, perhaps since 1700s England, National Sportsmanship Day is a more recent occurrence.

It seems the day was founded in 1990 by the folks at the Institute of International Sport at the University of Rhode Island.

The inaugural observance of the day was celebrated at more than 3000 schools throughout the United States.

Since that time, for more than 30 years, National Sportsmanship Day has been celebrated each year to promote the idea of good sportsmanship, honoring and rewarding those who show this character trait.