National Spouse's Day

Spouse's Day is dedicated to recognizing spouses everywhere; from being thankful for the fulfillment and security of a long-term relationship to the boost in morale and well-being provided by spouses.

Marriage is an ancient institution that dates back thousands of years. Wedding anniversaries have traditionally been celebrated each year, but the idea of carving out a day specifically for all spouses to celebrate each other didn't come into existence until much more recently. Making its appearance somewhere around the early 2000's, Spouse's Day seems to have begun in the United States and the United Kingdom, but has grown in popularity and is now celebrated by married couples all over the world.

Some people have attached some of the significance of this day to the origination of Military Spouse's Day by American President Ronald Reagan in 1984. However, that day is celebrated in April and is limited to the spouses of those who serve in the military, differentiating it slightly from Spouse's Day.