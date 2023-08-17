A thrift store goes by many different names! This includes charity shop, second-hand store, resale shop, consignment store, and hospice shop. No matter what you call this type of store, it is essentially a retail establishment that sells used items. While these items have been used, there are still in good condition. These stores are run by charitable organizations. It is not uncommon for thrift stores to sometimes use some of the items that have been donated to help people get back on their feet during times of need or after a disaster in the area. Most of the items are donated by the public while the stores are staffed by volunteers.

If you consider yourself a bit of a bargain hunter, you are going to love National Thrift Shop Day! This day has been designed to encourage everyone to purchase second-hand items and to visit the thrift stores in their local area. See what treasures you can find! After all, there is something super satisfying about purchasing something for half the price, isn’t there? You can also use National Thrift Shop Day to revamp your shopping habits and ensure you shop savvy in the future, whether this means using coupon codes or using cashback websites.