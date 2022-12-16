National Underdog Day is all about loving the underdog. On this date, you are supposed to cheer on the team that is expected to lose in the competition.

Often when it comes to sports, there are three ways that a person decides what team they are going to support. Most people will support their hometown team.

There are then those that will support the same team as their parents' support. Finally, there are some people that simply support the team that is winning at the time.

Well, on this date, the final approach is thrown out of the window! Instead of only cheering on the team that you expect to win, it is important to cheer on the underdog instead.